At least 40 civilians were killed on September 13 in airstrikes on Sudan’s second city, Nyala, capital of South Darfur. The Army has been accused of attacks on the population in its fight against the Rapid Support Forces (FAR). The war between both sides leaves hundreds dead in Darfur, the head of DD declared on Tuesday. H H. of the United Nations, which warned Wednesday of “credible reports” of at least 13 mass graves in the region.

At least 40 civilians were killed and dozens injured in an airstrike on the western Sudanese city of Nyala, a medical source at a hospital in the city told the AFP news agency, who requested anonymity.

According to this source, the attacks occurred in two markets and neighborhoods of the city. These leave the deadliest day in this city since April, when the conflict in Sudan intensified.

In a statement, the Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese Army of carrying out the onslaught, as well as other attacks. The Army denied responsibility and blamed the paramilitaries.

“We only direct our attacks against enemy groups and posts in different areas,” said Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah. However, the army, which has air control of the country, has been repeatedly accused of targeting the civilian population in its quest to eliminate the FAR paramilitaries.

The FAR have been deployed in residential areas of the capital, Khartoum, and neighboring Bahri and Omdurman; The Army has used its heavy artillery and airstrikes to try to push them back, causing hundreds of civilian casualties.

Last week, attacks west of the city of Omdurman, near Khartoum, killed at least 51 people on two separate days. With most hospitals closed and no functioning local government, volunteers are struggling to document the full extent of the deaths.

Conflict intensifies in Darfur

But the intensity of the fighting in Nyala shows how the conflict that engulfed the capital almost five months ago has spread to other parts of the country with deadly effects.

Nyala civilians have been caught in the crossfire. Satellite images from the Sudan Conflict Observatory, a US-based monitoring platform, show damage to public buildings, including a market and a hospital.

The Sudanese health system is collapsed and telephone networks and government offices are often out of service, making it difficult to accurately determine the number of victims.

Bloodshed, violence and displacement have intensified since fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the FAR paramilitary group in April, bringing the country to the brink of civil war. Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, alerted the situation to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“In Western Darfur, ethnically motivated attacks by the RSF and allied Arab militias have left hundreds of non-Arab civilians dead, mainly from Masalit communities.”

He did so in reference to the death of up to 300,000 people and the displacement of more than 2 million in the Darfur conflict between 2003 and 2008, Turk stressed that “such events echo a horrible past that must not be repeated.”

Chadian car owners carry belongings of Sudanese who fled the conflict in Sudan’s Darfur region, as they cross the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad, on August 4, 2023. © REUTERS – ZOHRA BENSEMRA

This Wednesday, the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNITAMS) also received credible reports of the existence of at least 13 mass graves in and around El Geneina, a town in Darfur, as a result of FAR attacks. and of Arab militias against civilians.

What is the origin of the current wave of violence in Sudan?

Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the FAR, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, erupted into open fighting.

The head of the Sudanese Army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (left), in Khartoum on December 5, 2022, and the commander of Sudan’s rapid support paramilitary forces, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti), in Khartoum on December 8 June 2022. © AFP – Ashraf Shazly

The FAR blamed the Military Air Force for the first attack, although the claim could not immediately be independently verified.

Indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes by both factions have been frequent in the conflict, which has turned Khartoum and its surrounding areas into a battlefield.

File- Smoke rises over buildings after an aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (FAR) and the Army, in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 1, 2023. © Reuters//Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

The conflict has spread to various parts of the country. In the Greater Khartoum area, which includes the cities of Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri, paramilitary troops have taken over civilian homes and turned them into bases of operations. The military responded by bombing these residential areas, according to human rights groups and activists.

In the western Darfur region, scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s, the conflict has transformed into ethnic violence. The FAR and allied Arab militias attack African ethnic groups, according to human rights groups and the United Nations.

The number of internally displaced people has almost doubled since mid-April to at least 7.1 million people, according to the UN refugee agency. Another 1.1 million are refugees in neighboring countries, according to figures published last week by the International Organization for Migration.

Darfur, main concern of human rights organizations. H H.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called on the International Criminal Court to investigate atrocities in Sudan’s volatile Darfur region, including what it says were “summary executions” of 28 non-Arab people by a Sudanese paramilitary force and Arab militias. allies in May.

Human Rights Watch said several thousand FAR members and their allies rampaged through the Darfur town of Misterei, home of the non-Arab Massalit tribe, on May 28.

The attackers killed members of the tribe and left dozens of civilians dead or injured, the agency said. The attack came as paramilitaries and the Sudanese military have been engaged in months-long fighting that the United Nations says has brought Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war.

“The mass killings of civilians and the complete destruction of the city of Misterei demonstrate the need for a stronger international response to the widening conflict.”

This is stated by Jean Baptiste Gallopin, Senior Crisis and Conflict Researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Human Rights Watch urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the attack on Misterei and others elsewhere in Darfur as part of its investigation into the genocidal war in Darfur that already occurred in the early 2000s.

With Reuters and AP