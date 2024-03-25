The four terror suspects in the bloody attack on the Moscow theater Crocus City Hall are officially under arrest. According to an initial image analysis by the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta it actually appears to be the four men who claimed responsibility for last Friday's attack on behalf of the Islamic State Khorasan terrorist group. The death toll from the attack so far stands at 139, with 182 injured.

Late on Sunday evening, the four men were arraigned at the court in Moscow's Basmanny district. The full names of the terrorists have also been released here – although two of them have previously been mentioned in the news by different names and NRC cannot verify their identity. All have Tajik nationality.

Suspect Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev. Photo Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA

The man on trial as Saïdakrami Moerodali Ratsjabalizoda (30) has a bandage plug on his head after his right ear was cut off and fed to him during the arrest – as can be seen on video footage of his first interrogation.

Visibly battered

Muchammadsobir Sokirtsonovich Faizov (19) drove in almost unconscious on an orange wheelchair, with a catheter and bare chest in a white hospital gown. He suffered an eye injury during his arrest. He has since undergone surgery, after which he was interrogated again in his hospital bed. Shamsutdin Faridduni (25) and Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev (32) were also both visibly injured.

“We now know who committed this atrocity against Russia and its people,” President Vladimir Putin said in a statement speech on Monday evening, “by radical Islamists, against whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries.”

Suspect Muchammadsobir Sokirtsonovich Faizov in court on Sunday. Photo Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Over the weekend, images of the abuse of the suspects quickly emerged via Telegram, leaked through channels associated with the security services themselves. Asked about the torture of terror suspects, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “I leave this question unanswered.” All suspects have now pleaded guilty.

“The Russian security and intelligence services are world experts in murder and torture,” writes Andrei Soldatovexpert in the field of Russian security services The Guardian. And the [geheime dienst] FSB is also quite skilled at investigating attacks after the fact.”

Within 24 hours

The key word here is 'after the fact', because although the chance seems small that the perpetrators will avoid punishment, the question remains how it is possible that the police and surveillance state of Russia failed to prevent the attack. On March 7, the American embassy warned of an impending attack by “extremists”.

Suspect Shamsutdin Faridduni behind glass. Photo Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

The embassy then warned to avoid large gatherings for 48 hours, “including concerts.” Russian President Vladimir Putin last week called that notification “clear blackmail.”

Now, in the wake of the attack, ignoring the warning appears to leave Putin vulnerable. This may be why Putin has so far refused to blame the fundamentalists. In his speech on Monday evening, he stated that “radical Islamists” carried out the attack, but that the perpetrators are still under investigation – and according to Putin, this can only be one party: Kyiv. “This atrocity can only be a link in the series of attempts by those who have been fighting our country since 2014, by the 'neo-Nazi regime' in Kyiv.” The Kremlin has not yet presented supporting evidence for the Kyiv connection. Only the fact that the terrorists were allegedly arrested near the city of Bryansk – southwest of Moscow, closer to the Belarusian than the Ukrainian border.

historianTimothy Snyder Putin has dedicated his security apparatus to the project of destroying the Ukrainian nation and state

The focus on Kyiv after the terrorist attack says everything about Russia's priorities, experts now say. „[Vladimir Poetin] has dedicated its security apparatus to the project of destroying the Ukrainian nation and state,” historian Timothy Snyder wrote in his newsletter on Sunday. Snyder says the Kremlin will do everything it can to prevent Russians from finding out that this policy may have put them in danger. For that reason, Ukraine is now being blamed.

The prevention of jihadist violence was the focus of the Kremlin for a long time. After the attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001, it was one of the few issues on which Moscow was in agreement with Washington.

But the repression that Putin must keep in place and Ukraine must militarily subdue appears to have diverted the attention of the secret services. Thousands of members of the security services are stationed in the occupied parts of Ukraine. And it is also ridiculous that the 'LGBTI movement' was included on the list of 'extremist and terrorist organizations' on the day of the attack. Just like Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram – is extremist. In an increasingly authoritarian Russia, the services increasingly have to monitor and control.

In addition, Russia knows less about fundamentalist trends in Central Asia than in the Russian Islamic republics. “The FSB has a lot of experience dealing with extremists in the Caucasus, where they have spent enormous amounts of money, but Central Asia is more of a blind spot,” researcher Mark Galeotti told reporters. The Guardian.

No police

Here and there criticism is also expressed about the fact that there were no security services or police present at the concert. But ultimately the fact is that a terrorist cell will always look for the weak spots in a system. “Preventing terrorist attacks is almost a fantasy story,” sociologist Kirill Titaev told the Russian site Meduza.

It may be an illusion to think that all flows of people can be secured. But it is an illusion that the Kremlin must try to keep credible – also to keep the censorship and oppression of its own people in check. And extensive surveillance is also available in the form of data and video surveillance with facial recognition software – these techniques are also mentioned in the statement that the FSB was able to find the terrorists so quickly afterwards.

But it is precisely the repression and distrust towards its own population that also prevents the FSB from doing its job properly, says Andrei Soldatov. The FSB is unable to gather the necessary intelligence “because other things are needed: information sharing capabilities between agencies, both domestic and foreign, and trust between those agencies and within those agencies,” Soldatov said.

The repression has eroded confidence in the security services, Soldatov argues. “The fear and mistrust have already led to the rise of all kinds of conspiracy theories, questioning and undermining everything the Kremlin said about Friday's attack.”