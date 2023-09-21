Colombia suffered a severe attack during the morning of this September 20; a car bomb exploded in a police station andIn the district of Cauca, leaving as balance at least two dead and two injured.

The events were recorded around 07:15 hours, in the town of Timba, belonging to the municipality of Buenos Aires, in the southwest of Colombia.

According to the first versions, The car bomb exploded 50 meters from the police stationalso affecting several homes, a school and a health post that was in the area.

Authorities confirmed that during the explosion, two people lost their lives, although the identity of the bodies is unknown.

However, the Colombian Federation of Education Workers (FECODE) revealed that one of the victims was a renowned educator who was hit by the explosion while walking to school.

Likewise, they indicated that there are no injured soldiers. An official source confirmed to the media Infobae that “The police officers of Timba (Cauca) are safe and sound after the attack with an explosive device against this Caucasian population.”

Currently, it is known that elements of the National Police remain at the site, who coordinates with the Army, the Attorney General’s Office and the Air Force to provide protection to the civilian population.

The explosion affected houses and even a school (Photo: @ROCHEXRB27)

Until now, it is unknown who could have been in charge of the attack in Cauca, Colombia; However, it is feared that it was caused by the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Jaime Martínez front.

More attacks in Colombia

El País reported that two other attacks occurred less than 20 kilometers from Timba. The first occurred at a military base in Suárez and the second at a Santander de Quilichao Police station; Both were attacked with explosives.

However, after the explosions in these two places it was detailed that no people were affected.