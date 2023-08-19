A Russian missile hit the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv this Saturday, August 19. Seven people were killed in the attack, including a six-year-old girl, and 90 were injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack during his visit to Sweden, where he revealed the possibility of receiving Gripen aircraft. On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukrainian border, to meet with senior military officials.

Daily life in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was disrupted by a Russian attack. A missile launched by Moscow struck a central square in the city and, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, killed seven people, including a six-year-old girl, and injured at least 90 others.

The attack, according to the Ukrainian authorities, occurred at the moment when people were heading towards a church to celebrate a religious holiday, and detailed that 10 of the injured were minors.

The event was condemned by the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, from Sweden, where he is on his first visit since the conflict began. “A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv,” said the president.

A square, the polytechnic university, a theater. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss, she added.

The president also published a video showing the rubble on the square and also several cars hit by the attack. In the publication you can also see the drama theater of the city, which according to the Ministry of the Interior, had extensive damage to its roof.

A missile launched by Moscow hit a Chernihiv square, killing at least seven people. © National Police via Reuters

Separately, kyiv claimed its anti-aircraft defense had shot down 15 of the 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Moscow in an overnight offensive.

In addition, the attack comes after a week in which kyiv has reported some advances in the southeast of the territory in its counteroffensive, the most significant being the retaking of Urozhaine, in the Donetsk region.

Zelenski, visiting Sweden

In Sweden, Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of that country, Ulf Kristersson. According to the President of Ukraine, they began to discuss the possibility of receiving Swedish Gripen aircraft to reinforce their air defenses.

“Today we discussed in detail the future steps regarding the possibility of opening the issue of receiving Swedish Gripens,” Zelenski said at a joint news conference with Kristersson. In addition, he noted that he will continue to discuss the issue in his meetings with other Swedish officials.

Ukraine has started discussing with Sweden the possibility of receiving Gripen aircraft to strengthen its air defenses, President Volodimir Zelensky said. © TT New Agency / Reuters

The statement comes after the Swedish government said in June that it would give Ukrainian pilots the chance to test its Gripen fighter jets, however, it said it also needs them to defend its territory.

On this visit by Zelenski to Swedish territory, Kristersson reiterated his country’s support for Ukraine and even condemned the attacks this Saturday in Chernihiv.

It only reinforces the need for us to be by their side in all their fights, Kristersson said.

Zelenski’s passage through Sweden becomes more relevant after the decision of the Government of that country to change its policy of non-military alignment. After the war broke out in the Ukraine, Stockholm opted to support Kiev with weapons and subsequently nominated—along with Finland—to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). A request that remains in limbo due to Turkey’s refusal, which vetoes the possibility of its entry, and all members of the alliance must give the green light for a new member.

Despite this, Sweden has become an important ally for Ukraine, supplying it with tanks and anti-aircraft systems, among others. In addition, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Tuesday that the government was planning a new $313.5 million military support package for Ukraine, which, Reuters shows, consists mainly of ammunition and spare parts for systems. of previously delivered weapons. With this, it would bring the total sum to about 1.8 billion dollars.

Putin, for the first time in Rostov-on-Don after the mutiny of the Wagner group

On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin visited senior military officials in the city of Rostov-on-Don, near the border with Ukraine.

The name of this city was in the headlines of the press around the world during the rebellion of the Wagner group, since the city was controlled for a moment by the mercenaries.

President Vladimir Putin visited senior military officials in the city of Rostov-on-Don, near the border with Ukraine, which was controlled a few months ago by the Wagner group. File photo. PA

According to the Kremlin, Putin heard the reports from Valery Gerasimov, the commander in charge of Moscow’s operations in Ukraine, and other senior military commanders at the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District.

In fact, Gerasimov was one of the targets of the Wagner group’s revolt. The group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had been critical of the commander and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for denying supplies to his fighters in Ukraine.

With Reuters and AP