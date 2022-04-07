Attack in central Tel Aviv leaves at least 2 dead and 10 injured

It is the fourth attack in Israel in just over two weeks: in the previous ones, 11 people died.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

At least two people died and 10 were injured in a shooting on Thursday in several locations in central Tel Aviv, Israel. The criminal remains at large and security forces are urging citizens to remain locked in their homes while search and capture efforts continue.

Two people were pronounced dead and four of at least ten injured are in serious condition, after a criminal carried out a serious shooting in different parts of central Tel Aviv, including a bar, leading to chaos and panic in the seaside city.

Images released by the media and social networks showed people running through the streets and the police trying to catch the suspect. This is the fourth attack in Israel in just over two weeks and further heightens the tensions generated after three attacks by Arab-Israeli citizens and a Palestinian, which resulted in 11 deaths in just a few days.