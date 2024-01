The attack in Ra'anana took place this Monday (15), in the central region of Israel | Photo: Disclosure/Ambulance service Magen David Adom

A car attack, carried out this Monday (15), in the city of Ra'anana, in central Israel, resulted in the death of a woman due to being run over and left at least 11 people injured, according to the French agency AFP.

The Israeli police stated that the suspect in the crime is a 44-year-old Palestinian, who had stolen several vehicles in the city to carry out the attack. Information released by the country's authorities indicates that he is a resident of Hebron, in the West Bank, and has already been detained.

According to a statement from Israeli emergency service spokesman Magen David Adom (MDA), three people remain in serious condition with head and body injuries following the incident.

“Following an unusual incident in Ranana, a hit-and-run is suspected, in which a suspect with a stolen vehicle ran over several citizens,” said police, who believe the suspect used up to three cars in the attack.

Police investigations also indicate that the suspect stabbed a driver, stole his vehicle and used the car to run over pedestrians on Hacharoshet Street, in Ranana, according to local press. He then took another car and ran over another group of people. All the injured were transferred to hospitals close to where the civilians were attacked.