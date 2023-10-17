Attack in Brussels | The suspected terrorist attack brings up unpleasant memories in Brussels

Monday’s events force the question of whether Belgium has succeeded in breaking up the Islamist networks.

Brussels

Hereto a cafe called Al-Khaima in the northern parts of Brussels, ended early on Tuesday yet another terrorist hunt in the heart of Europe.

Police fences isolate the part of the street where the cafe is located. The media and curious locals try to catch a glimpse of what is happening in the shelters of the fences.

The terrorist hunt started the previous evening at around 7:15 p.m., when a suspect armed with an automatic weapon and riding a scooter shot three people in the center of Brussels.

All the victims were Swedish citizens and at least two of them were soccer fans who were on their way to a nearby stadium where a match between Sweden and Belgium was about to start.

Police shot the suspected gunman in a cafe in northern Brussels.

The suspect, armed with an automatic weapon, moved on a scooter. The video shot by the eyewitness shows how the shooter very determinedly follows the fleeing victims. After this, he escapes on a scooter.

The police soon said that they suspected a 45-year-old Tunisian man of the attack. Before the attack, he had published a video on social media in which he says that he is a member of ISIS and that he is just attacking Swedes.

Already the same night, the police questioned the suspect’s wife and searched her apartment in the Schaerbeek district.

The suspect’s escape journey took about 12 hours. On Tuesday morning, after eight o’clock, the police received a report from an eyewitness, according to which the suspect had been seen in a cafe in Schaerbeek. The escape ended there, the police were called.

Formula is all too familiar: the traces of an Islamist terrorist attack lead to Brussels.

In 2016, a terrorist network operating in Brussels attacked the Brussels airport and one metro station with explosives. In 2015, the perpetrators of the Paris terrorist attack were hunted in Brussels. In 2014, four people died in a shooting at the Jewish Museum in Brussels.

And who knows how long the list would be without the authorities’ countermeasures. Last spring, the Belgian prosecutor’s office said it had broken up three terrorist groups that did not plan attacks.

Monday’s events are apt to start a discussion about whether the attack could have been prevented.

Critical questions are already being asked in the Belgian media about how the suspect, who was on the authorities’ radar due to his criminal history and apparent radicalization, could have succeeded in the attack.

And how could a suspect who received a negative asylum decision from Belgium already in 2020 be in Brussels for such a long time? The first demands for the minister’s resignation were already heard on Tuesday.

In addition, the old questions about what kind of networks the jihadists have in Brussels come up again. After the attacks in 2015 and 2016, attention was drawn to the poor district of Molenbeek, where the key perpetrators of the attacks lived and spread their jihadist message.

Since then, Belgium has tried to take measures to prevent radicalization and to root out Islamist networks, but the question of the adequacy of the measures comes to the surface again.

Media representatives on the street closed by the police.

On Tuesday, the authorities said they would find out which parties the suspect contacted.

One key question is where the suspect got hold of the automatic weapon intended for military use. Terrorism researcher Annelies Pauwels estimates for the public broadcasting company VTR that there are a lot of weapons available in Brussels because of the drug trade.

On Monday The Belgian authorities raised the alert status in Brussels to the highest level, i.e. the fourth level. However, this was hardly noticed in the street photo.

Cafes, restaurants and shops kept their doors open. If the streets were quiet in some places, it was hard to distinguish whether the reason was the previous night’s bloodbath or the icy autumn wind.

The difference to the atmosphere after the attacks in 2015 and 2016 was clear. At that time, soldiers and army equipment were brought to public places. In the terrorist hunt after the Paris attack, the city was locked down.

Now the mayor of Brussels Philippe Close emphasized that despite the tightening of security measures, normal life must continue.

Flowers had been brought to the scene of the suspected terrorist attack.

Security measures around the city’s Swedish destinations were increased. The Swedish Seamen’s Church in Brussels announced that it would keep its doors closed, and two heavily armed police officers stood guard in front of Sweden’s EU delegation.

The Swedish football tourists returning home were taken to the field in a convoy. Security measures at the airport were increased so that you could not enter the interior without a plane ticket.

Tuesday some flowers had been brought to the scene of the terrorist attack. The location where the shooting took place is within walking distance of Sainte-Catherine’s popular restaurant hub and downtown hotels.

The office building, in the lobby of which one of the victims tried in vain to seek shelter, was closed. The bullet holes in the glass walls of the lobby reminded of the events of the previous night.