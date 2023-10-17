DThe terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack that left two dead in Brussels. The jihadist militia spread a corresponding message on Tuesday evening via its mouthpiece “Amak”. An IS fighter carried out the attack near a football match and killed two “Christians,” the statement said. The attacker was ultimately killed.

The IS cited a call by the group to fight against nationals of the US-led military coalition in Syria as the reason for the act. Sweden had trained Kurdish troops in the fight against IS in Iraq. In the past, the terrorist militia had controlled large areas in Syria and neighboring Iraq. Despite the military victory over IS declared in 2019, its cells continue to be active in the country and carry out attacks.

On Monday evening, an armed man killed two Swedish football fans in Brussels, where the international match between Belgium and Sweden was taking place. The person suspected of being responsible was shot dead by police on Tuesday. Shortly after the crime, investigators said they were following up on evidence of an Islamist motive, particularly in connection with the Koran burnings in Sweden. The alleged perpetrator is said to have claimed in an Internet video that he was close to IS and that he had killed the Swedes in order to take revenge in the name of the Muslims.