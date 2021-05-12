Last September, a man suddenly kicked a passenger on the Berlin U5 in the face. The perpetrator was able to escape – now the police are looking for a suspect with images from a surveillance camera.

NAfter a subway attack in September last year, the Berlin police are now looking for the alleged perpetrator using images from a surveillance camera. The man is said to have suddenly kicked a passenger in the head and slightly injured him.

The act took place on September 8th last year in an underground train on the U5 line at Lichtenberg underground station in the east of Berlin. When the train entered the subway station, the person wanted is said to have gained momentum at the holding device of the wagon and kicked the seated passenger in the head with full force. The passenger suffered a facial injury and had to be treated on an outpatient basis – the perpetrator was able to escape unknown.

The Berlin police asked witnesseswho can provide information about the wanted person or the crime, call 030 4664-334610 or -334644, via the Berlin police station or any other police station.