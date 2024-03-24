A bomb exploded inside the Nor-Nork police station in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. This was reported by the Armenian media Armlur. In the explosion two of the three attackers were injured in the attack on the Yerevan police station, announced the spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of the Interior, Narek Sargsyan.

“Today, around 5pm (local time, ed.), three armed people attempted to break into the Nor-Nork police department and detonated a grenade. As a result of the grenade being used, two of them (the attackers, ed.) they were injured and taken to a medical facility,” Sargsyan said.