At least seven people were killed, including four women, and nine others were injured on Saturday after a car bomb detonated in the northwestern Afghan city of Herat. The explosion took place in the Haji Abass area, located in northwest Herat, around 18:40 (local time, 11:10 GMT) when a mine installed in a vehicle exploded. As a result, “seven bodies, including four women, and nine wounded were taken to hospital,” said the head of the regional hospital in Herat, Mohammad Arif Jalili.

Herat police spokesman Shah Mohammod Rasoli told EFE that the attack was caused by a mine connected to a vehicle. “Security forces arrived in the area and investigations began” to clarify the facts, he added.

So far, no terrorist group or organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, although in recent months the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for several of the attacks carried out in the country against the Shia Hazara minority, which they consider to be apostates.

Some of the attacks with the most casualties took place in October, on two consecutive Fridays, with suicide bombings against Shia mosques in Kunduz province, in the north, and Kandahar province, in the south, leaving at least 80 and 60 dead, respectively, and injuring more than 100 people. The last of its attacks was recorded on December 10, in which at least two people were killed and four others were injured in a double bombing of two passenger vans in Kabul, in a Hazara Shiite minority neighborhood.

The jihadist group has multiplied its attacks in Afghanistan since the final withdrawal of US troops from the country at the end of August last year. The Taliban launched a series of operations across much of the country against IS, in which dozens of jihadists were killed or arrested in at least eight of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.