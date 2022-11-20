Attack in a gay nightclub in Colorado: 5 dead and 18 injured

The toll from the attack in a gay disco in Colorado is 5 dead and 18 injured, where a person opened fire, killing at least 5 people and wounding 18 others. According to police reports in Colorado Springs the shooting occurred shortly after 1 in the morning, local time. “We have located a person who we believe is the suspect, he is in custody, he is injured,” added police lieutenant Pamela Castro, who has not yet provided any information on the incident.possible motive.

In a statement published on social media by the managers of the venue Club Q have announced that the attacker was stopped by the local patrons themselves: “We thank the quick reaction of heroic customers who immobilized the gunman and put an end to this hate attack,” reads the statement in which the nightclub owners say they are “devastated by this senseless attack on our community and offer condolences to the family members of victims.

Subscribe to the newsletter

