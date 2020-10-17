According to AFP, “the attacker of the history professor beheaded Friday in Conflans-Saint-Honorine near a college shouted” Allah Akbar “before being killed by the police, we learned from a close source of the investigation”. “The teacher recently showed his students cartoons of Muhammad during a course on freedom of expression, according to a police source,” AFP adds. “But no source confirms with certainty whether he was targeted for this reason”, however specifies FranceInfo. According to another testimony from a student’s parent, the teacher asked the Muslim students to leave the class, so as not to provoke them.

Unknown to intelligence services

Investigators are interested in a message posted on Twitter by an account now closed and which shows in particular a photo of the victim’s head. They are looking to see if it was posted by the abuser or someone else. Under this photo, a message threatens Emmanuel Macron, “the leader of the infidels”, and its author claims to want to avenge the one “who dared to belittle Muhammad”. The events took place around 5:00 p.m., near the Bois d’Aulne college in Conflans Sainte-Honorine. Police officers from the city’s anti-crime brigade (BAC) were called in for a suspicious individual prowling around a school establishment, according to a police source.

They discovered the victim and, 200 meters further in Eragny, tried to stop a man armed with a knife which threatened them and fired at him. The latter died of his injuries. The suspect is a young man of 18, born in Moscow in 2002, and unknown to the intelligence services, assures Franceinfo, citing “sources close to the file”.

Emmanuel Macron went to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine with Prime Minister Jean Castex and Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer. The Head of State previously went through the crisis unit set up at the Ministry of the Interior. Gérald Darmanin rushed back to Paris from a trip to Morocco.

“The Republic must stand united and firm”

“It is the Republic which is attacked” with “the despicable assassination of one of its servants”, reacted Jean-Michel Blanquer, on Twitter. “Our unity and steadfastness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism. We will face”, added the minister.

The deputies rose to the National Assembly to “salute the memory” of the beheaded teacher. The chairman of the meeting Hugues Renson (LREM) spoke just before the interruption of the debates at 8 p.m. “We learned with horror of the terrible attack that occurred. On behalf of the national representation, on behalf of all of us, I would like to salute the memory of the victim.” Fabien Roussel, the National Secretary of the PCF declared in particular: “In these tragic moments, the Republic must stand united and firm in the affirmation of its values. All together, united in respect for our diversity, let us continue to bring the richness of our secular Republic to life, defend our freedom of expression and do not give an inch to the fanatics and to all those who will seek to impose hatred and to divide our people“.

On Twitter, the Charlie Hebdo team expressed “their sense of horror and revolt after a professional teacher was murdered by a religious fanatic. We express our deepest support for his family, relatives and all teachers, “wrote the satirical newspaper, nearly three weeks after the attack near the former premises of the satirical newspaper.