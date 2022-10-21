The crews of Ka-52 attack helicopters, also known as “Alligators”, destroyed the stronghold of Ukrainian militants. The footage of the combat mission was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday, October 21.

“Alligators” continue to carry out the tasks of destroying armored vehicles, military infrastructure, escorting military columns, delivering troops and military cargo, and also provide support for Russian units from the air in the zone of a special military operation.

During the performance of sorties, the pilots launched missiles at the discovered fortified strongholds and armored vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists. It is noted that helicopters fly at extremely low altitudes at speeds of more than 100 km/h.

The pilots also noted the advantages of military equipment.

“Thanks to this scheme, this helicopter forgives many piloting mistakes for novice pilots, and also allows, in especially critical situations, to reach limiting and transcendental overloads for it and skillfully maneuver in a very limited space,” said crew commander Alexander.

Earlier, on October 13, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov showed the combat work of Ka-52 helicopters. It is noted that in the arsenal of “Alligators” are guided anti-tank missiles “Whirlwind”, which hit without a miss, destroying buildings and armored vehicles of the enemy.

On October 8, “Alligators” destroyed strongholds of Ukrainian militants with unguided aircraft missiles. Ka-52 helicopters are the main strike force of mixed aviation groups.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.