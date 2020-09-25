Cruel impression of déjà vu. Fire trucks invading rue Nicolas-Appert (Paris 11th arrondissement), flashing lights sweeping across the facades of buildings, a neighborhood cordoned off in a few minutes and public officials who go there to ensure the “Support of the Nation”. Five and a half years after the murderous attack on the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo, and while the trial of the January 2015 attacks has been taking place since September 2, a new savage attack has taken place, almost in the same place, almost at the same hour, reviving painful memories in many victims, the inhabitants of the neighboring streets, even an entire country. The results, this time, are less heavy, the attack having been carried out with a “simple” butcher’s chopper, and not Kalashnikovs: two production managers of the Premiers Lines agency, a man and a woman, were seriously affected. injured, upper body level, but their lives would not be in danger.

“I heard screams, I went to the window”

“They were both on a cigarette break when they were attacked by the same assailant, a very violent attack, absolutely vile”, told Luc Hermann, journalist and co-director of the production company. “I heard screams. I went to the window and saw one of my colleagues, stained with blood, being chased by a man with a machete in the street ”, a Front Lines employee also testified to AFP on condition of anonymity. The company already had its offices in the same building, during the attack of January 7, 2015, and one of its employees was among the first people to enter the monstrous crime scene that the newspaper’s editorial staff had become. satirical that day, seeking to offer help. Others had also filmed, from their premises, the flight of the Kouachi brothers, and their cries of hatred: “We avenged the prophet! We killed Charlie Hebdo! “

This time, no message uttered loudly by “The main author of the facts”, a young man of… 18 years old, of Pakistani origin, known to the police for carrying a prohibited weapon, or his sidekick, 33 years old, whose role and profile still remained, Friday afternoon, at lighten. Seen together on CCTV footage, the two suspects were arrested around 1:30 p.m., the first on the Place de la Bastille. Placed in police custody, he would have admitted the facts, according to Jean-François Ricard, head of the national anti-terrorism prosecution (Pnat), in charge of the investigation: “It all happened in immense silence. There was, a priori, no claim, Elise Lucet, the presenter of the magazine Cash Investigation, for whom the journalists of First Lines work, indicated on FranceInfo. We must remain very careful, because we have no certainty (on the motivations of the author (s)). It can be an imbalance, it can be something else. Of course, the place, located in front of the former premises of Charlie Hebdo, questions. “

“A police round is not enough”

A questioning which did not escape Luc Hermann. “Charlie Hebdo has moved, of course, but this address remains a symbol, obviously, and a symbol that must be defended. We are journalists. With Paul Moreira, we run a press agency, we produce surveys. Our job is to inform, not to be attacked like this morning. ” The journalist, who was able to discuss with Prime Minister Jean Castex, or the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, arrived on site around 2:30 p.m., did not want to accuse anyone on Friday, but he was publicly surprised at the lightness of the police system around this symbolic place, where a fresco was created in homage to the victims of January 7. “With other business leaders, we wonder about the total lack of protection of the building since the start of the Charlie Hebdo trial. We had not received any threats, but … There were rounds, certainly, quite regular. But a round does not prevent a determined man from acting, as it has been seen this morning. Whatever happened, it was not enough. “

After cutting short his trip to Seine-Saint-Denis, the Prime Minister therefore went to the scene of the attack, with the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, or the prosecutor Jean-François Ricard. “Serious acts have been committed here, which have been seized by the anti-terrorist prosecution. I first wanted to show my solidarity with the families of the victims and also all the work colleagues of these two journalists ”, said Jean Castex, making the connection “With the trial (in progress – Editor’s note) of the authors (1) of unworthy acts committed at Charlie Hebdo” (in 2015). The editorial staff of the weekly, whose new address is judiciously kept secret, has also “made the connection” and published a text in support of Frontline journalists. “The entire Charlie Hebdo team can only condemn this despicable act (…). This tragic episode shows once again that fanaticism and intolerance, the origins of which will be revealed to us, are still present in French society. Far from terrorizing us, such events should make us even more combative in the defense of our values. “

The photo of the alleged perpetrator on social networks

Very quickly seized, the national antiterrorist prosecution opened an open investigation for “attempted assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “criminal terrorist association”. It is on the basis of this last qualification that most of the defendants in the January 2015 attacks are now on trial. At the end of the day, Friday, the Paris prosecutor, Rémi Heitz, also announced that he had opened another procedure, for “violation of the secrecy of the investigation”, after the dissemination on social networks of several photos, including the one presented as that of the author of the attack on September 25, 2020.