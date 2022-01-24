A medical oxygen distribution company was attacked with an explosive in the Colombian department of Arauca, a region where an armed confrontation has been going on since the beginning of January between the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and FARC dissident groups.

According to a video from one of the security cameras, the device exploded last night, without leaving injuries, at the door of the pharmaceutical company Oxígeno del Llano, located a few kilometers from Arauca, the homonymous capital, on the road that goes to the Caño Limón site, where there is still a military presence.

The oxygen supply is more than vital in these times when covid-19 infections are increasing throughout the country due to the spread of the omicron variant.

This is a new attack on this border area with Venezuela where the tension between the ELN and the Tenth and Twenty-eighth fronts of the extinct FARC has escalated brutally since the beginning of the year and already leaves at least 34 dead, although social organizations speak of 40.

On January 19, members of the dissidents perpetrated a car bomb attack in the center of the city of Saravena, where shops and offices operate.

The attack apparently targeted the headquarters of the Joel Sierra Human Rights Foundation, but the greatest damage was suffered by the local agency of the state Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), where the security guard Simeón Delgado, who died in the attack, worked.

Kidnappings and displaced

On the other hand, the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office said this Monday that after four people “who had been taken against their will by illegal armed groups in (the hamlets of) Botalón and Puente Tabla (in the municipality of) Tame” were released this Sunday, three other people were kidnapped in Puerto Nariño, which belongs to Saravena.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the year, when selective assassinations began in the area due to the war between the ELN and FARC dissidents, at least 1,486 people, from 455 families, have been displaced by the violence.

In Arauca, the ELN and the former FARC already clashed in a “guerrilla war” between 2005 and 2011 that left half a thousand civilians dead and a large number of casualties in the ranks of both groups.

From there came an agreement, a kind of “coexistence manual”, where they agreed to respect their territories and not confront each other, which continued to be respected after the demobilization of the FARC.

However, in recent months these two fronts, which are believed to be coordinated by the national dissident alias “Gentil Duarte”, have grown in size and threatened the hegemony that the ELN has in this part of the country and on the Venezuelan side. , where it is estimated that they are between 60 and 70% of its troops.

The situation in that area, where the state presence is scarce, is worrying because organizations such as the Special System for Peace, made up of the Search Unit for Disappeared Persons (UBPD), the Truth Commission and the Special Jurisdiction for La Paz (JEP) have asked the Government to promote or facilitate humanitarian dialogues between the groups to de-escalate the situation.

