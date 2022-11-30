At least three people were killed and 23 wounded on Wednesday (30) in a suicide bombing in western Pakistan claimed by the Taliban, two days after the announcement of the end of the ceasefire established in June with the government.

The attack hit a police vehicle escorting a polio vaccination team in the city of Quetta, security force commander Azhar Mehesar told AFP.

The three fatal victims are “a policeman, a woman and a child”, Mehesar said.

The attack was claimed by the ‘Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’ (TTP) group, which earlier this week suspended a shaky ceasefire agreement reached with the government in June and ordered its fighters to resume attacks across the country. .

The attack in Quetta was carried out to “avenge the death” of a senior commander and member of the founder of the TTP who died in August during the truce, the movement announced in a statement.

The TTP (Pakistani Taliban Movement) is a separate group from the Afghan Taliban, but the two share hardline Islamic ideology.

In less than a decade, the movement has killed tens of thousands of Pakistani civilians and police.

The TTP lost strength from 2014, after major operations by the Pakistani army, but gained momentum again with the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the withdrawal of American forces after two decades of war.

The attacks have increased by 50% since then and have left 433 dead, according to the Pakistani institute PIPS.

– Mistrust of vaccines –

Islamist militants, mainly those from the TTP, have for years attacked polio vaccination teams and police officers responsible for the safety of health workers.

According to the Pakistani press, more than 70 polio vaccinators have been murdered since 2012, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (northwest), where the TTP has a strong presence.

Pakistan has for years faced a wave of conspiracy theories about these vaccines, which are considered part of a Western plot to sterilize Muslim children.

Other theories claim that the vaccines contain pork fat and are therefore off-limits to Muslims.

The distrust, fueled by ultraconservative religionists, increased after the false vaccination campaign organized by the CIA to discover the whereabouts of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, murdered in 2011 in Abbottabad (northern Pakistan).

Pakistani authorities on Monday kicked off a week-long campaign to vaccinate more than 13 million children against polio.

In April, Pakistan recorded the first case in 15 months of this extremely contagious disease, caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis.

Since then, 20 new cases have been detected, according to the national program to fight polio.