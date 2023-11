Site hit by Israeli air strike in Jabalya this Tuesday (31) | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday (31) that an attack carried out on a site in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jabalya, in the Gaza Strip, resulted in the death of the commander of the Hamas Central Battalion, Ibrahim Biari , and at least 50 other terrorists.

According to the Israeli military, the place that was attacked in the refugee camp was a military stronghold of Hamas terrorists. The IDF reported that the air attack carried out against this stronghold also resulted in the collapse of underground tunnels, which were used by terrorists from the Palestinian group.

The IDF also said that Biari, killed at the scene, was one of the commanders of the terrorist attacks carried out against the Jewish State on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 Israelis and the capture of more than 200 people who still remain. are being held hostage by terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Ministry of Health in Gaza, controlled by Hamas terrorists, said that the 50 people Israel claims died in Jabalya were civilians. The Ministry also reported that the total number of people who would have been victims in the offensive is still being counted. The ministry also reported that in addition to the dead, 150 other people, who they say were civilians, were also injured.