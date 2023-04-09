KINSHASA (Reuters) – Suspected Islamist rebels killed about 20 people in an attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said on Saturday.

The attack, carried out on Friday in Musandaba, a village on the outskirts of Beni, is part of a wave of violence against civilians that the army and local authorities blame on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group Ugandan based in eastern Congo who has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State.

“We counted around 20 dead on Friday in the village of Musandaba,” said the military administrator of Beni territory, Colonel Charles Omeonga. He accused the Democratic Forces.

Local activist Janvier Kasereka Kasayirio said 22 bodies had arrived at a nearby hospital.

An army spokesman in the North Kivu region where the attack took place, Anthony Mwalushay, said the attackers used machetes “to avoid confrontation with the army”.

The attack took place in one of two conflict-hit provinces where Congo replaced civilian authorities with military administrators more than a year ago in a bid to stop the violence.

(Reporting by Erikas Mwisi and Sonia Rolley)