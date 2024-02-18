Alleged hitmen attacked municipal police with bullets at a gas station located on the Tecate-Ensenada highway, in Valle de Guadalupe, in the municipality of Cove, Baja California, leaving one dead and one injured. The violent act was captured on video which were later disseminated through social networks.

The attack occurred around 10:30 p.m. last Friday, January 16, when four alleged hitmen arrived at the aforementioned location aboard a van, hooded and carrying long weapons, with which they opened fire on the uniformed officers.

According to the Zeta Seminar, witnesses mentioned that at least 100 gunshots were heard.

One of the police officers, identified as Gabriel C., 46 years old, assigned to the Municipal Public Security Directorate, died on Friday in the San Antonio de las Minas delegation.

While Raúl Alberto I., 47 years old, was injured and was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

In one of the videos that circulates through social networks, the moment in which the alleged hitmen They open the doors of the truck to get out of it and with their weapons they begin to shoot repeatedly. Later they get into the unit and flee.

In the images you can see that another truck was apparently escorting the criminals, as it leaves behind them.

The State Attorney General's Office has already opened an investigation folder into these events.