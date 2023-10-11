Attack by Hamas | The situation between Hamas and Israel looks extremely dark, says Amnesty’s Finnish director

Both Israel and Hamas should protect civilians and civilian targets from acts of war, say Frank Johansson, executive director of the Finland branch of the human rights organization Amnesty, and Outi Korhonen, professor of international law.

“In conflict always the first thing is that both sides must protect civilians. Now that doesn’t happen”, says Frank Johanssonexecutive director of the Finland branch of the human rights organization Amnesty International.

The “rules of war” or the Geneva Conventions are international agreements to protect those who do not participate in combat: civilians, prisoners of war and the wounded.

Direct attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, collective punishment, hostage-taking and abduction of civilians are all war crimes.

From the perspective of human rights, the situation between Hamas and Israel looks extremely dark, says Johansson.

“We have two sides: Hamas, which takes the lives of Israeli civilians, and seems to be relatively indifferent to the suffering of the Palestinians as well. And then we have Israel, which does everything it can to protect its own citizens, but is very cold-hearted when it comes to protecting Palestinian civilians.”

Hamas is a Palestinian extremist organization that controls the Gaza Strip, which Israel has blockaded since 2007.

For example, Hamas has carried out indiscriminate attacks and targeted civilians. In its attack on Israel on Saturday, Hamas killed hundreds and took about 150 civilian hostages, which it has threatened to execute. Among the hostages there are, among other things, children.

By Wednesday morning, the death toll in Israel was at least 1,200, according to Israeli broadcaster Kan, and most of the victims were civilians. In addition, nearly 3,000 people have been wounded.

Outi Korhonen

Warfare methods and combat targets should be chosen so that they are necessary to achieve the goals, states Outi Korhonen. Korhonen is a professor of international law at the University of Turku.

Hamas has told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation for NRKthat the goal of the attack is the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

“Then warfare or the use of armed force should not be in the artificial selections at all,” says Korhonen. The goals should be reached through diplomatic means.

The exchange of prisoners of war is allowed, but civilians cannot be prisoners of war, Korhonen states.

“Civilians should be protected in all situations so that they can evacuate away from the feet of conflicts, on both sides.”

On Tuesday, the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan reported that the United States is in talks with Israel and Egypt about establishing a safe corridor for Gaza civilians.

of Israel since Saturday, the armed forces have struck hundreds of targets in the Gaza area. On Wednesday, health officials in the Gaza Strip reported that 1,055 people have been killed and nearly 5,200 wounded in Gaza.

WHO has also reported attacks on hospitals in the Gaza Strip. Korhonen questions the necessity of bombing Gaza.

“Gaza is a very densely populated and small area. Aiming large-scale bombardments there is always terribly difficult to implement in such a way that the principle of separation, the principle of humanity and the principle of necessity, which can be used to justify these military actions, would be fulfilled,” says Korhonen.

According to the UN Office for Humanitarian Aid (OCHA), more than 260,000 residents of Gaza have already fled their homes since Saturday.

On Monday, Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant also declared a “total blockade” of the Gaza Strip, which means cutting off the supply of electricity, food, fuel and drinking water to the region’s more than two million residents.

80 percent of the residents of Gaza, under Israeli blockade, are completely dependent on humanitarian aid. Among others, the UN’s World Food Organization (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have demanded the opening of humanitarian corridors.

One injustice does not justify another, Korhonen emphasizes.

“It is the principle that illegality cannot be punished with another illegality. But this is a typical pattern that often repeats itself in the confrontations between Gaza, Hamas and Israel, and now, of course, on an unprecedented scale,” he says.

The blockade of Gaza is also one of the artificial options prohibited in war. The civilian population should be given the opportunity to go to a safe space and they should be guaranteed access to electricity, food and water, as well as sanitary facilities, says Korhonen.

“The humanitarian corridors should definitely be opened to all civilians not involved in the conflict,” he says.

According to Amnesty’s Johansson, the blockade of Gaza can be a collective punishment, which can also meet the criteria of a war crime.

“Whichever way you look at this, we are in a certain kind of deadlock, because neither side is interested in maintaining human rights norms or the rules of humanitarian law,” says Johansson.

The interviews of Frank Johansson and Outi Korhonen were conducted on Tuesday, October 10.