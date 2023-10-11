Attack by Hamas | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organizes an evacuation flight for Finns in Israel

“There is no immediate threat to Finns,” said Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen at a press conference on Wednesday.

State Department organizes evacuations for Finns in Israel.

The evacuations will be carried out in cooperation with the other Nordic countries, and their details will be clarified in the coming days, said the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) on Wednesday at a press conference.

Consular Officer Jussi Tannerin according to this, a charter flight is primarily planned, but other options are also possible. According to Valtonen, the evacuation takes place with the consent of the passenger and at his own expense.

On Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the evacuation will be done “as far as possible” to Finland or the nearest safe area. The flight is being prepared for “those Finnish citizens in Israel and the Palestinian Territory and those who live permanently in Finland who need help to leave the territory”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs passengers and tour operators who have submitted a travel notification to the Ministry in more detail about the arrangements.

Those Finns in the territory of Israel who have not filed a travel declaration are urged to do so without delay.

Within the precincts of According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are currently more than 170 Finns who need support with travel arrangements or leaving the country.

According to the ministry, there are also Finns in the country who do not have an acute need to leave the country, as well as dual citizens who live in the country permanently.

According to Valtonen, there is no immediate threat to Finns.

“We have followed the development of the situation with a sensitive ear. We understand that it can be difficult to organize a trip in difficult circumstances. That’s why we’ve ended up organizing evacuations together with other Nordic countries,” Valtonen explained.

to Israel also continues to focus on commercial air traffic. However, the connections are in demand and, according to Tanner, getting on flights has proven difficult.

Several airlines have suspended their flights to Israel. For example, Finnair has announced that it will cancel its flights to Tel Aviv until the end of March.

The airline Norwegian announced on Wednesday that it will organize an extra flight from Tel Aviv to Oslo according to the preliminary plan this evening. The purpose is to transport Nordic citizens out of Israel.

The flight is organized on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Valtonen reminded that it is also possible to leave Israel via Jordan or by ferry from Haifa to Cyprus. According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also informed Finns in the region directly about these opportunities.

Valtonen emphasized that leaving the country is voluntary.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already updated its guidelines, according to which all non-essential travel to Israel should be avoided.

Sweden, Denmark and Norway have also announced their intention to evacuate their citizens.

Passengers who wish to participate in a Norwegian flight can contact the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by email: [email protected].