Attack by Hamas | Such is the music festival that was attacked by the extremist organization Hamas

At Psytrance festivals, music plays around the clock and the atmosphere is above all peace-loving, says Kristian Aro, who has worked in the music style for over 20 years.

An extremist organization Hamas forces attacked an electronic music festival in the Israeli village of Re’im near the Gaza border early Saturday, according to international sources. According to the aid organization Zaka, around 260 people have died in the area. Numerous people have been taken hostage.

The Washington Post – magazine, the festival was one of the first places where the extremist organization Hamas unexpectedly directed its attack early on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the sounds of the blows did not initially carry over the music and bass of the festival. About 20-30 minutes after the rocket attacks started, Hamas fighters arrived. They shot festival guests fleeing from the event and aimed their shots at cars in particular.

According to international sources, the festival’s electricity was cut off and an alarm siren sounded in the area. The festival audience was asked to leave the area. The event was organized with the permission of the Israeli army and police. The police were on the scene at the event, but the attack seemed to come as a surprise to everyone, the organizers of the event tell the electronic music For the Resident Advisor online magazine.

of Israel Supernova Sukkot Gathering, named after the Jewish Sukkot or Tabernacle festival, is the Israeli version of the Brazilian Universo Paralello festival and the so-called pre party. Universo Paralello, which takes place at the turn of the year in the city of Itubera in the Brazilian state of Bahia, is one of the most significant psytrance events in South America.

The roots of the music style go back to India’s Goa in the 1980s and 1990s. During the 1990s, the so-called goatrance developed into fast-paced dance music, which has been described as hypnotic and mystical in its soundscape. The songs combine abstract and often oriental melodies with rhythmic bass.

Over the years, many different subgenres have formed under psytrance. One of the well-known subspecies is the so-called Finnish Sound, which is also known around the world by this name. Suomisaundi’s sound world is fast, playful and amusement park-like.

In Finland, the music style is played, for example, by the Kosmos festival organized in Ristina in the summer. Around 2,500 visitors visit the festival each year, but its status is well-known among the international community.

At the Psytrance Festival music plays around the clock. The rhythms and style vary depending on the time of day. During the day, melodious and calm music plays. At night, the rhythms speed up and the songs have soaring soundscapes, says Nebula Meltdown, real name, who has worked in psytrance music for over two decades Kristian Aro.

Aro has composed and published psytrance music and performed at hundreds of events in Finland and around the world.

According to him, at the festival people are united by going into a trance through the rhythm. Psychedelic drugs are often associated with parties, but according to Aro, the focus is on music and a peace-loving atmosphere where everyone is welcome to join.

Over the decades, a tight international community has developed around the music style.

“It’s about the culture of alternative electronic music, which combines various creative arts and a comprehensive audiovisual experience through music,” says Aro.

According to him, the atmosphere at events and festivals is even therapeutic.

“The event in Israel was specifically such that peace was celebrated there,” says Aro.

Israel is one of the most important countries producing psytrance. According to Aro, events focusing on musical style are also often organized in Israel.

For example, the Israeli Astral Projections, who performed at the Sukkot Gathering event, is one of the major international producers of the music style. Another big name that appeared at the event is the British Man With No Name. According to the festival website, among the DJ artists playing at the event, there are also international performers from at least France, Germany, Japan, Hungary, Mexico and Brazil.

According to Aro, the events of the festival have shocked the entire international community.

“I’ve seen a lot of different social media updates from Israeli guys about what’s been going on there. Really raw material. It has been quite a shock for many.”

Socks Gathering took place in the Negev desert near the Gaza-Israel border. According to The Washington Post festival goers only found out the exact location of the event the night before the event.

The festival had three performance stages, an area for camping, and a bar and food truck area. According to international sources approximately 3,000 festival-goers participated in the event.