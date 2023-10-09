Attack by Hamas | People of Finnish background tell about Hamas attacks: “Everyone in Israel knows one of the victims”

Half-Finnish Dan Konikoff was in a civilian shelter at the time of the interview, because Hamas was firing rockets at Tel Aviv.

“They were able to surprise us with a well-planned attack”, Dan Konikoff says on the phone. Half-Finnish Konikoff was in a civilian shelter at the time of the interview, as Hamas fired rockets towards Tel Aviv on Monday afternoon.

Konikoff’s friends were murdered on Saturday.

“I knew a 20-year-old man who was murdered by Hamas on a kibbutz. A female acquaintance of mine in her early twenties is missing, and her phone was last located in Gaza,” he says.

“Everyone knows someone. Israel is a small country”.

Konikoff has completed his military service twice, in the Pori brigade and also in Israel. At the age of 37, he belongs to the reserve, but his unit had not yet been called up for service on Monday.

“Yesterday, I was driving supplies for the soldiers in my own car,” he says.

The man says that his half-Finnish friends are already in military service. One of them has three children and the other has one.

“I will also defend Finland if needed,” says Konikoff.

Father73 years old Fred Konikoff was with his son and family members in the same civilian shelter.

“This is new, that terrorists are murdering children and entire families,” says Fred Konikoff. “How do you tell the children about this?”

A lot of money has been needed for the Hamas attack. According to Fred Konikoff, Hamas gets its funding from Iran and Qatar, but also from Europe.

“For example, Sweden gives aid to Gaza, and those funds are not necessarily monitored well,” he suspects.

Fred Konikoff freely quotes the late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meiriä. “Peace will not come as long as the Arabs hate us more than they love their children”.

Finn Jaana Ahonniska-Asa works as a psychologist at Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv. He was volunteering to help at the hospital over the weekend.

“It hurt to listen to 10-12-year-old children who had been waiting for help for ten hours without knowing that their father had died,” he says.

Psychologists are tough. “We said don’t send young psychologists to help, because this is heavy. I myself am not able to meet many families a day, because I also have to take care of my own well-being,” says Ahonniska-Assa.

Jaana Ahonniska-Asa

Ahonniska-Assa, a 59-year-old doctor of psychology, has two daughters of her own and one adopted daughter, whose boyfriends have all been drafted.

“We are very worried about them. One of them is no longer allowed to use the phone.”

Ahonniska-Assan the family knows one man, the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who was at the party attacked by Hamas. The man got a bullet in his hand, but is already recovering.

The family has many Arab acquaintances. “They are in a difficult situation, but I don’t hate them for that,” says Ahonniska-Assa.

He is from Luhanga and has lived in Israel for 30 years.

