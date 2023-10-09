Attack by Hamas | Oil becomes more expensive, shares fall in price, the fear factor rises – this is how the crisis is seen in the market

OP Group’s Chief Economist Reijo Heiskanen estimates that the rise in oil prices is also reflected in the lives of Finns.

Palestinian groups launched a massive attack on Israel early Saturday morning. The extremist organization Hamas fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel on Saturday. Its armed forces attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israel responded to the attacks on a large scale. As a result of the fighting, more than 100,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,100 people have already died in the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The situation is constantly alive. These numbers are based on Monday morning data. The conflict also affects the world economy. This article presents the most important effects.

The price of oil rises

Chief Economist of OP Group Reijo Heiskanen says that at this time the biggest impact from the Hamas attack is seen in the price of oil.

Oil has become more expensive on Monday. Brent reference quality crude oil cost USD 88.09 per barrel on Monday around 19:00 Finnish time. By Friday’s close, the price was $84.60. A barrel is a unit used in the oil trade, which corresponds to 159 liters.

Oil prices were already at a high level due to Russia and Saudi Arabia’s limited oil production until the end of the year.

The price already rose to almost 97 dollars at the end of September, and the market was expecting a breakout of the 100 dollar mark. However, the rapid rise in government bond interest rates spooked the market last week, and oil suddenly fell in price on Wednesday.

“At this time, the oil price increase is the most important issue, the effects of which can also be seen most quickly by Finnish consumers,” says Heiskanen.

According to Heiskanen, it is essential for the development of oil prices how the battles between Israel and Hamas develop.

“I would see that if it’s a regionally limited crisis, you won’t necessarily see a long-term price increase,” says Heiskanen.

“If you also think about the war in Ukraine, globally, its importance on the price of raw materials and oil was not terribly long-term.”

Otherwise, Heiskanen is still cautious when assessing what other economic effects the attack may have.

“Now it’s a little too early to judge. Later, we will see how the situation develops and whether it has any wider significance.”

Formerly strategists at ANZ Bank in Australia Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes assess according to the news agency AFP, that what is relevant for the market is whether the conflict remains limited or whether it expands to, for example, Saudi Arabia.

Stocks are falling in price around the world

The US stock market opened lower on Monday. Wall Street’s broad S&P 500 index was down 0.2 percent at 7 p.m. Finnish time, and the Dow Jones index of large companies was down less than 0.1 percent. At the same time, the technology-focused Nasdaq index had slipped 0.6 percent.

Among the industry indices of the S&P 500 index, the indices of technology and consumer goods manufacturing companies had fallen the most. The industry index following the shares of US energy companies was up more than three percent.

Shares of Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and other defense equipment companies had increased by at least five percent.

On the other hand, the shares of major American airlines had fallen by around five percent. The courses of other tourism-related companies were also on the decline.

The US government bond market was closed on Monday due to Columbus Day.

In Europe, the main indices closed lower on Monday. For example, the Dax index following the Frankfurt Stock Exchange weakened by 0.7 percent and the CAC 40 index of the Paris Stock Exchange by 0.6 percent.

Also in Europe, airline stocks fell and arms companies rose. For example, the airline Air France-KLM’s course plunged 8.5 percent in Paris and the German defense equipment manufacturer Rheinmetall 7.1 percent in Frankfurt.

The OMXH general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange stopped at a decrease of 0.3 percent.

The Israeli shekel is weakening

The Israeli shekel has weakened on Monday despite the announcement of major support measures by the Bank of Israel.

On Monday evening, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the shekel was 3.95 shekels, while on Friday evening one dollar was worth 3.83 shekels. Earlier on Monday, the dollar fetched up to 3.99 shekels.

The last time the shekel was as weak against the dollar was in February 2016.

Israel’s central bank announced on Monday that it would sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency on the open market to stabilize the shekel after attacks by Hamas on Saturday.

This is reported by Reuters and AP, among others.

The fear factor increases, gold becomes more expensive

The VIX volatility index, known as the fear coefficient of the US stock market, has risen to its highest level since March.

The index had risen by a good seven percent in the evening. Earlier in the day, the index rose by more than 10 percent.

Gold, traditionally considered a safe haven for investors, had risen in price by a maximum of 1.2 percent on Monday.

Gold has traditionally been considered a “safe haven” for investors because its price does not fluctuate as drastically as other markets.