A video filmed by an Israeli soldier on Kibbutz Be'er calls into question the claim of sexual violence against two girls in the October attack.

Israeli a military nurse's claim that two teenage girls were sexually abused in the terrorist attack on Israel in October by extremist organizations is not necessarily true, reports a US newspaper The New York Times (NOW) on Monday.

A military nurse, who remained anonymous, had told NYT that she had found the bodies of two partially clothed girls in their home on Kibbutz Be'er. According to the nurse, the girls' bodies showed signs of sexual violence.

NYT's article was published last December. The military nurse was one of the numerous interviewees.

In March, the American newspaper had been able to see a video filmed by an Israeli soldier on the Be'er kibbutz. The video shows the bodies of three women in their home. In the video, the women are wearing clothes, and there are no signs of sexual violence on their bodies.

NYT has not been able to verify if the military nurse was speaking from the same scene where the video originated. However, according to local residents, no other teenage girls were killed in their homes on the Be'er kibbutz.

The military nurse refused to comment to NYT, whether she still stands behind her words.

Later, a spokesman for the Israeli Armed Forces said the military nurse would stand by her testimony. According to the spokesman, he may have misremembered the place where he saw the teenage girls because he had toured several villages during the same weekend.

The Israeli military nurse, who spoke anonymously, has also been interviewed by at least The Associated Press, CNN and The Washington Post.

UN published a report in March that said there was “reasonable evidence” that gunmen who infiltrated the Israeli side committed rape and other sexual violence at several locations during their October offensive.

According to the report, the UN working group was unable to find out whether sexual violence took place in Be'er.

At least two reported incidents of sexual violence in Be'er were found to be unfounded in the report. It is not clear from the report whether either incident is related to the military nurse's account.

However, the task force received “credible information” about bodies that were found naked and bound, which may indicate some form of sexual violence in Be'er as well, the report states.