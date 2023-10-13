Attack by Hamas | Niinistö: The Gaza crisis can escalate in Europe as well

The former head of Hamas, Khaled Meshaal, has called for demonstrations “all over the Muslim world” for Friday. Niinistö and Estonian Prime Minister Kallas warn of the spread of the Israel-Gaza conflict to Europe. “You have to be vigilant,” says Kallas.

Visby

of Israel and the Gaza conflict can spread in different ways to Europe as well, say both the president of Finland Sauli Niinistö that the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas.

On Friday, Niinistö and Kallas participated in the JEF heads of state meeting in Gotland, Sweden.

At the meeting of ten countries, all countries expressed their deep concern about the development of the conflict between Israel and Gaza, Niinistö said.

“And also the risk that it somehow escalates, and in this case the escalation could happen more at that level of opinion throughout Europe. After all, in many countries, almost all of them, we have a lot of people whose origin is from there”, Niinistö told Finnish media at the meeting place.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, like Niinistö, brought up the expansion of the Gaza conflict into Europe. According to Kallas, the concern came up in the speeches of many countries at the JEF meeting.

“Many countries have large Muslim populations. How does it affect the internal security of countries: will this conflict spread to different countries? It is very worrying. We have to exchange information so that we are ready and stay alert,” Kallas said in an interview with Finnish media.

Hamas former chief Khaled Meshaal is demanded demonstrations “around the Muslim world” for Friday.

The demonstrations are supposed to support the Palestinians and call on “neighboring nations” to join the fight against Israel.

In France, for example, the police have banned demonstrations in support of the Palestinians, because according to the police they “endanger public order”.

In Sweden, the police said they are increasing surveillance in, for example, Norrköping.

A demonstration showing support for the civilians of the Gaza region will also be organized in Helsinki on Friday afternoon. It meets at Elielinaukio at 5 p.m.

Chief Commissioner of the Helsinki Police Jarmo Heinonen it is not known that the demonstration supports the terrorist organization Hamas.

“Usually, such demonstrations are directed more towards Israeli countermeasures. No demonstrations in support of Hamas have been announced,” he said In an interview with HS.

Read more: Niinistö about the gas pipeline: “We have information, the pieces need to be put together”