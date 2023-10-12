Attack by Hamas | Netanyahu thought he had bought peace with Hamas – criticism of Israel’s leadership is simmering

Israel, ruled by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, offered economic opportunities to Hamas in exchange for keeping Gaza calm.

An extremist organization The terror of Hamas has left behind unprecedented destruction in Israel.

There is no ambiguity about the perpetrators of the heinous act, but under the surface there is also anger towards the Israeli leadership.

How was Hamas able to strike so suddenly, so powerfully?

The anger is directed above all at the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

People mourn those killed in a Hamas attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

Saturday’s after the blow is emergedthat due to major operational and intelligence-related failures in Israel’s security apparatus, the worst could not be prevented.

In addition to this, attention has been paid to Netanyahu’s policy towards the Palestinians, and how it has contributed to the fact that the country is now in an “unprecedented” war, as Netanyahu himself has described the situation.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz stated in his editorial the day after the attack, that one person can be blamed for the disaster: Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli journalist Orly Noy wrote In his column in The Guardian magazine, that the country has collapsed from the “colossal failures” of Netanyahu’s government and security machinery.

Tal Schneider, editor of The Times of Israel, summed it upthat it will take years for Israel to heal from the wounds of Netanyahu’s treatment of the terrorist group [Hamasia] as a partner.

Netanyahu has been in power longer than any previous Israeli prime minister. His sixth season is now underway.

Netanyahu, who is embroiled in numerous criminal charges, often seems to put his own interests ahead of the interests of his country.

Netanyahu built his latest government with the far right because the moderates no longer agreed to cooperate with him.

The reception was overwhelming.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrated against the government for months. The actions of extreme nationalists and extreme religious politicians sitting in the government also provoked the Palestinians. The relationship between Netanyahu and the Israeli Defense Forces was tense.

Netanyahu policy towards the Palestinians can be called divide and conquer style.

Among the Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, a strong unified Palestinian movement was deliberately not allowed to emerge, the University of Helsinki’s professor of Middle Eastern Studies Hannu Juusola describes.

Netanyahu sought to strengthen Hamas, which controls Gaza, and at the same time weaken the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

According to Juusola, it has been so easy for Netanyahu to communicate to the outside world that the Palestinians are not a negotiating partner: the Palestinian Authority is too weak and Hamas is an extremist organization.

Netanyahu also said to have been a champion of the status quo.

This refers to the fact that there was no large-scale war in the region for years, but by no means peace either. Difficult political decisions about the future of the Palestinians were postponed to some future.

Above all, the Jews of Israel benefited from the status quo. At the same time, the living conditions of the Palestinians became more and more difficult.

Netanyahu’s policy was one factor in this development.

Saturday after the events, it has emerged, among other things, why the state of Qatar paid hundreds of millions of euros a year to Gaza with Netanyahu’s support. On paper, the money belonged to the Gazans, but the Hamas organization that controls the Gaza Strip was responsible for distributing the money. They took the money without denying their share.

In addition, Netanyahu’s government continuously granted more work permits to Gazans so that they could work on the Israeli side.

Improving economic opportunities for Gazans sounds good in principle.

According to the UN, more than 80 percent of the people in the besieged Gaza Strip live in poverty, and more than 60 percent of the 15-29-year-olds are unemployed.

Of course, the pattern is not that simple.

Juusola According to Netanyahu, his actions sought to buy peace with Hamas. No kind of political process for peace was started during Netanyahu’s prime ministership, nor was it even pursued, says Juusola.

Israel offered economic opportunities in exchange for Hamas keeping Gaza peaceful, says Juusola.

Several countries have classified Hamas as a terrorist organization. Since coming to power in 2007, the organization has had constant armed contacts with Israel.

Despite all this, Hamas gained some kind of position in Netanyahu’s politics.

“They [Hamas ja Netanjahu] were bedfellows who both benefited from the situation,” says Juusola.

Israel has been shelling the densely populated Gaza Strip since Saturday.

Major the question at the moment is why Hamas decided to terminate this rather comfortable tie-up with Israel, says Juusola.

One factor has been considered Israel’s rapprochement with other Arab states, especially Saudi Arabia.

Juusola considers it possible that Saudi Arabia’s role has been exaggerated.

For years, the Palestinians have felt that they are very much alone with their cause, which certainly affects the activities of Hamas as well, says Juusola.

According to him, Hamas is internally divided between a more pragmatic and an ideological wing.

“Now it still seems that the ideological wing of the movement has won, and the organization no longer agrees to be a subcontractor of Israel.”

Juusola According to Netanyahu, the idea of ​​divide and rule is not new. Already in 2005, when Israel withdrew its forces from the Gaza Strip, the then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon did not consciously coordinate the withdrawal with the Palestinians. Rather, he left chaos behind, says Juusola.

According to Juusola, Israel, as the military power in the region, imagined for a long time that it was able to keep the situation under control.

Saturday’s events proved otherwise.

Juusola believes that the status quo that Netanyahu was aiming for has now come to an end.

At the same time, he says that all possible future images seem extremely complicated at the moment.

“Are we ready for a ceasefire on both sides at some point? What will happen if Israel succeeds in overthrowing Hamas? Israel hardly wants to stay in the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, if the area is left in chaos, it can give space, for example [terroristijärjestö] For actors like ISIS.”

