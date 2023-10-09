Attack by Hamas | Lieutenant Colonel: Soon we will see how large a counter-operation Israel will start

According to lieutenant colonel Juha Mäkelä’s estimate, the war will last for months. The danger of Israel’s ground operation is the escalation of the war in neighboring countries.

When The extent of the destruction of the surprise attack by the extremist organization Hamas became clear on Saturday, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge “in an unprecedented way”.

We will respond with a force that will change the reality of generations, the country’s defense minister Yoav Gallan stated. On Monday, it was reported that Israel has managed to gather a record number of 300,000 reservists in two days.

Lieutenant colonel Juha Mäkelän according to this, there has not been such a bad situation in the region for 50 years.

“Now it is worth monitoring what kind of escalation risk there is here, and how the surrounding countries will react to Israel’s countermeasures,” says Mäkelä, who works at the Defense Forces Research Institute.

A house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

of Israel an armed forces spokesman said on Monday that they have taken control of all areas that lie within Israel’s borders. There has only been contact with individual Hamas fighters on the Israeli side.

At the moment, Israel is bombing places in the Gaza Strip with both its air force and artillery where Hamas fighters have been detected, says Mäkelä.

According to him, Israel is now creating capabilities with its operational support so that a ground attack on Gaza can be launched if necessary.

“If this is decided, it will be an extremely difficult operation,” says Mäkelä.

According to him, a ground attack practically means fighting in population centers, and then it is very difficult to avoid civilian casualties.

Gazan the lane is a very densely populated area. More than two million people live in an area roughly the size of Lake Nurmijärvi.

Gazans have been told to seek shelter, but in practice it is difficult. The area is small, and the movement of people out of Gaza has been restricted for years.

Israel’s defense minister said on Monday that the Gaza Strip will be closed to “total blockade”. Electricity and gas have already been cut off in the area. Also, food and fuel are no longer exported to the area.

As of Monday afternoon, 560 people had died and 2,900 people had been wounded in the Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

More than 700 people have died in Hamas attacks on the Israeli side since Saturday.

On Monday, Hamas continued its rocket attacks on, for example, Jerusalem.

Lieutenant colonel According to Mäkelä, within two to three days, we will see if Israel starts a ground operation. Then we will also see in which scale the operation will be carried out, says Mäkelä.

According to him, Israel has the people kidnapped by the Hamas organization as a deterrent.

Hamas has taken at least a hundred people hostage. According to the Israeli Armed Forces, the hostages include soldiers and civilians, and there may be non-Israelis among them.

A spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing said in a recorded message on Saturday that for them [panttivangeille] the same thing is happening to the people of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said on Monday that four hostages were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, the news agency AFP reports. It has not been possible to verify the information.

Mäkelä believes that rescuing the hostages alive will be an extremely difficult operation militarily. Diplomatic means are very important in releasing prisoners, he says.

Smoke rose in Gaza City on Monday after Israeli airstrikes.

Mäkelän according to the scale of Israel’s possible ground operation is influenced by how the rest of the world reacts to the situation.

“When a military operation is carried out in an area where there are many civilians, the situation is very sensitive,” says Mäkelä.

According to his assessment, there will be a war in any case, which will not last days or weeks, but months.

When planning a ground operation, Israel must also take into account the reactions of neighboring countries and other Arab countries, says Mäkelä.

According to him, everyone is certainly trying to avoid the escalation of the war to the last, but at the same time, public opinion in Arab countries demands concrete support for the Palestinians.

Mäkelä takes a particularly close look at Israel’s northern border and the reactions of the Hezbollah organization in Lebanon.

“Israel certainly wants to avoid a two-front war,” says Mäkelä.

Hezbollah is already struck after Saturday with rockets and mortars to the northern parts of Israel.

Soldiers of the Israeli Armed Forces near the Gaza border on Sunday.

Hilly does not believe that a ground operation is a long-term solution, but he sees that the Israeli leadership is now under great political pressure.

It is impossible to completely prevent the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip, says Mäkelä.

“Hamas has been tried to be destroyed during the decade with several operations. Still, it is always able to recover on some level and create a military capability again,” says Mäkelä.

Mäkelän according to Hamas’ partial military victory on Saturday was based on the fact that it was able to surprise Israeli intelligence.

In terms of military strength, Israel is completely superior. Hamas has rockets at its disposal, which are mainly home-made, says Mäkelä.

It is impossible to completely destroy the handguns used by Hamas fighters who infiltrated the Israeli side.

“It is impossible to find every cellar or land cache in an area with more than two million inhabitants,” says Mäkelä.