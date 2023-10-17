Attack by Hamas | Hamas released a video of 21-year-old Mia, who is being held captive in Gaza

This is the first video that Hamas has released of hostages held in Gaza.

An extremist organization Late Monday, Hamas released a video of a French-Israeli woman being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, reports include CNN and The Times of Israel.

21 years old in the video Mia Schem speaks directly to the camera. He says that he has been brought to Gaza. Also, he says he hurt his hand. A sling hangs from Schem’s neck.

“I’m being taken care of. I’m getting medicine. I’m just asking that I be returned home to my family, my parents and my siblings as soon as possible. I’m asking you to get me out of here as soon as possible,” The Times of Israel reports Schem as saying in the video.

A representative of Schem’s family told CNN that they had given their approval for the video to be released. According to The Times of Israel, they said they were happy with the video.

At issue is the first video released by Hamas of hostages held in Gaza.

Israeli officials have said that Hamas is holding 199 people hostage, while Hamas said on Monday that there were between 200 and 250 hostages.

The Israeli military has said it notified Schem’s family of his abduction last week. Asevoimat said it will keep in touch with the family.

A representative of Hamas’s military wing has previously said that the organization was committed to protecting bank prisoners. In addition, the representative has claimed that the organization could release non-Israeli hostages when the opportunity arises.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, Hamas tries to create an image of itself as a humanitarian organization, when in reality it is a “murderous terrorist group” responsible for the murders and kidnappings of babies, women, children and the elderly.