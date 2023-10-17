Attack by Hamas | Hamas has taken almost 200 hostages, this is known about them

The terrorist organization demands the release of all six thousand Israeli Palestinian prisoners.

of Israel the armed forces said on Monday that the terrorist organization Hamas has taken a total of 199 hostages during its attack and taken them to the Gaza Strip. Earlier, the armed forces said there were 155 hostages. Many are alive and their health status is unknown.

Hamas previously claimed it was holding between 200 and 250 hostages. The Times of Israel said on Tuesday that thirty of the hostages are actually being held by the rival terrorist organization Islamic Jihad, further complicating any potential negotiations.

Head of Hamas’ mission in Qatar Khaled Meshal said on Monday evening in Doha that the organization has “what it takes to empty all prisons”, according to the news agency Reuters. Meshal’s statement means that Hamas is demanding the release of all the approximately six thousand Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons in exchange for the hostages’ handover.

Qatar has previously mediated hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas took most of his hostages right at the start of his attack that began the other Saturday. Most of the hostages are civilians, and most of them Israeli citizens. Prisoners were abducted, among other things, from the Supernova music festival and kibbutzim, which were attacked by Hamas gunmen. There are both small children and the elderly.

In addition to the Israelis, there are hostages from at least seven other countries, according to publicly available information. Some of them are dual citizens of Israel and another country.

Chairman of Hamas Abu Obeida released a video on Monday in which he asserted that non-Israeli prisoners were Hamas’ “guests that we are trying to protect.”

Hamas released Monday’s video of a 21-year-old French-Israeli hostage Mia Schem told the camera that he was in Gaza and receiving hospital treatment after being wounded in the hand. Whether Schem spoke under duress is unknown.

of the United States the exact number of hostages is unknown, but according to authorities, a total of 17 American citizens have disappeared in Israel during the Hamas attack. Information manager of the National Security Council John Kirby estimated last week that “less than a handful” of them would be held hostage.

President Joe Biden met with the families of the US hostages at the end of last week, and then assured that he was “committed to doing everything possible” to get the hostages home.

Public pressure to release the prisoners may well be one of the reasons for Biden’s planned quick trip to Israel on Wednesday. Foreign minister Antony Blinken has been shuttling in the Middle East for five days already.

of Nepal The Israeli embassy already said at the beginning of the Hamas attack that a total of 17 Nepali citizens had been captured by Hamas, and seven of them had been injured in the clashes. All the Nepalese hostages are students, says the Indian The Economic Times. Seven of them were in the government’s study program in the coastal city of Herzliya, while ten agricultural students were on a farm in southern Alumim.

Prime Minister of Thailand By Srettha Thavisin according to a total of 18 Thai migrant workers have remained hostages of Hamas, said Bangkok Post on Monday. In addition, as many as 29 Thais have been killed in the clashes.

There are a total of about 30,000 Thai migrant workers in Israel, mostly in agricultural work. Some of the Thais have also worked in the Gaza Strip.

From the Supernova festival it is known that several foreigners are among those captured. German-Israeli Shani Louk23, was captured in a video that went viral on social media as he was being transported in a Hamas pickup truck, nearly naked and apparently unconscious.

British-Israeli Jake Marlow disappeared from the same festival, says The Times of Israel.

British photographer Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend Carolyn Bohl disappeared from the Nir Oz kibbutz. In addition, several French citizens are missing, reports The Times of Israel.

of the United States participating in a possible hostage rescue attempt with a military operation does not seem entirely impossible, although the authorities are careful not to say anything about it. The US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower left Norfolk, Virginia with escort ships on Saturday for the Mediterranean and may arrive off the coast of Israel next weekend. The US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is already in the area.

Newspaper The Wall Street Journal and a news channel CNN said on Tuesday that the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered Marine Corps Special Forces to join the force. This means that the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, which has been guarding the Strait of Hormuz, is on its way to Israeli waters with 2,000 special forces soldiers and sailors.

Bataan is the same 257-meter Wasp-class giant as the USS Kearsarge that visited Helsinki last August. The landing ship USS Carter Hall follows Bataan into the Mediterranean. According to CNN’s sources, the Marines could help Israel prepare for a ground attack “with tasks such as medical assistance and logistics.”