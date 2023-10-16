Attack by Hamas | Hamas has a couple of hundred confirmed hostages, the EU establishes an air bridge in Gaza – a summary of Monday’s twists and turns

Israel denies opening the border to Gaza for humanitarian aid. Tons of relief supplies are waiting at the border.

16.10. 19:09 | Updated 16.10. 21:48

The EU intends establish a humanitarian air bridge via Egypt to Gaza, says the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. According to him, the first two aid flights are scheduled to fly already this week.

“Palestinians in Gaza need humanitarian aid. That’s why — we are launching the EU’s humanitarian airlift to Gaza via Egypt,” von der Leyen said at a press conference on Monday.

Israel, which is ravaging Gaza with airstrikes, has completely blockaded Gaza. According to the World Health Organization WHO, Gaza only has enough water, electricity and fuel for 24 hours before a real disaster

Director of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region by Ahmed al-Mandhar according to the aid convoys stuck on the Egyptian side of the border must be allowed into the area. If help is not received, according to al-Mandhari, doctors will have to start preparing death certificates for their patients.

AFP reporters reported on Monday early evening that Israel had carried out an attack on the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Hundreds of Palestinians who wanted to cross the closed border had gathered in the area.

Last week, Israel carried out at least three airstrikes on the border crossing in southern Gaza.

Previously on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office has denied CNNto the Reuters news agency, according to which Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt will be opened to transport humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Israel also denied that a ceasefire had been agreed in the area to allow the delivery of aid or the exit of foreigners in Gaza.

The extremist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has in turn published a press release, according to which it has not received confirmation from Egypt about the opening of the Rafah border crossing.

According to the US embassy in Jerusalem, the situation at the border crossing continues to be uncertain and difficult to predict, CNN reports.

A Palestinian man holds a tray of bread in southern Gaza on Tuesday. At the same time, other people were waiting their turn to cook on the campfire in the middle of fuel shortages and power outages.

UN aid chief on his way to negotiate

The news agency Reuters reported earlier this morning that the United States, Israel and Egypt negotiated a ceasefire in the southern part of Gaza, during which the border crossing was supposed to be opened.

According to the UN, the stockpiles of food, water, medicine and fuel stored in Egypt could be sent to Gaza within hours if its staff were allowed unimpeded access.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said today, Monday, that Egypt has reiterated its request to Israel to allow humanitarian aid to pass through.

“There is nothing new to report, which is dangerous when you consider the new needs that the Palestinians in Gaza have,” Shoukry said.

Head of UN Humanitarian Aid Martin Griffiths has said he will travel to the Middle East on Tuesday, where he will try to negotiate the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Civilians evacuated in northern Israel

According to CNN, tons of relief supplies have piled up on the Egyptian side of the border after the crossing remained closed for much of the time since Israel began airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

According to Israel, the attacks are a response to Hamas’ bloody surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres previously warned of the worsening plight of the residents of Gaza and demanded that Israel allow humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza.

“Gaza is running out of water, electricity and vital goods,” Guterres said.

Israel, which has carried out large-scale airstrikes on Gaza, is expected to launch a ground attack in the region at any moment.

The French foreign minister criticized the opening of the border crossings in Gaza.

“Those who want to leave Gaza must be able to do so,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

According to Colonna, the civilians of Gaza must be protected and their basic needs secured. He also said that the burden of the conflict must not fall on Egypt. In Israel, some politicians have demanded that Egypt accept refugees from Gaza.

Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for an end to hostilities in Gaza.

“We demand an immediate end to military operations and the opening of safe corridors to deliver aid to the population,” he said.

On Monday morning, the Israeli Armed Forces said they were evacuating thousands of civilians from the northern part of Israel near the border with Lebanon. According to the armed forces, the evacuees will be accommodated in government guest dormitories.

Guterres: The hostages must be released

UN Guterres has demanded that Hamas release its hostages without any conditions.

The Israeli Armed Forces said on Monday that Hamas has confirmed 199 hostages in Gaza. Earlier there was talk of 155 hostages. Among the hostages are citizens of both Israel and other countries.

According to a representative of the Israeli Armed Forces, the release of the hostages is a national priority.

“The army and Israel are working around the clock to bring them back,” an armed forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

According to Guterres, the release of hostages and allowing aid shipments to the Palestinians are moral obligations for the parties and should not serve as tokens of conflict.

People took part in a pro-Israel rally at Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday.

President Sauli Niinistö expressed his support for Guterres’ demands on the messaging service X.

“Full support for UN Secretary General António Guterres’ urgent appeals”, Niinistö said.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to start in the evening local time, Finnish time on Tuesday at one in the morning.

According to diplomats, two competing draft resolutions are to be discussed at the meeting. Russia’s proposal calls for a ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid, but does not mention Hamas.

The draft prepared by Brazil, on the other hand, would declare Hamas’s surprise attack an act of terrorism.

Thousands of deaths

Israel declared war on Hamas after the extremist group’s armed fighters broke through the Gaza Strip’s fortified border and killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, by shooting, stabbing and burning alive.

Israel has retaliated by destroying the Gaza Strip with airstrikes. Israeli attacks have destroyed entire neighborhoods and killed more than 2,700 people, most of whom are estimated to have been Palestinian civilians.

Israel has blockaded Gaza and cut off water, electricity and food supplies to the area. On Sunday, Israel allowed water to flow again to southern Gaza.

The Gaza Strip, inhabited by more than two million people, has been under siege by Israel and Egypt since 2007, when the Islamist Hamas came to power in elections. Dozens of countries and the EU have classified Hamas as a terrorist organization.

However, according to the UN and several human rights organizations, the blockade of the Gaza Strip violates international law, is inhumane and causes suffering to civilians.

Hamas commander killed

Israel’s armed forces say they have killed one of the commanders of the extremist organization Hamas as part of strikes targeting the northern parts of the Gaza Strip. The news channel tells about it CNN.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, on Sunday, attacks were aimed at around 250 targets. According to the Armed Forces’ statement, the slain commander of Hamas’s Southern District of National Security was found with the help of intelligence from the Armed Forces and the Israel Security Agency.

Israel also says it struck several military bases and observation posts, as well as rocket launch sites.

Hamas has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

The summary describes the situation before nine in the evening on Monday.

STT working group: Minja Viitanen, Ayla Albayrak, Anssi Rulamo and Arttu Mäkelä. The source is also the news agency AFP.