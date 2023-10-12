Attack by Hamas | Former Hamas leader calls for large demonstrations, closed Jewish schools in Europe

France announced on Thursday that it would ban demonstrations in support of the Palestinians. Sweden is also planning to increase supervision.

An extremist organization Former head of Hamas Khaled Meshaal calls for demonstrations “around the Muslim world” for Friday.

The demonstrations are supposed to support the Palestinians and call on “neighboring nations” to join the fight against Israel. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Meshaal made his demands as Israel announced it was intensifying its offensive against Hamas. Israel has responded with force to the bloody attack launched by Hamas over the weekend, and the country is estimated to have also initiates a ground attack. More than two thousand people have already died in the flared up conflict.

“[Meidän täytyy] head to the squares and streets of the Arab world and the Islamic world on Friday,” said Meshaal, who heads Hamas’ diaspora office.

Meshaal said the governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt would have a special obligation to support the Palestinians.

“The tribes of Jordan, the sons of Jordan, the brothers and sisters of Jordan… This is the moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility,” Meshaal said.

The largest number of Palestinian refugees live in Jordan and Lebanon.

At least In Sweden, there are plans to increase surveillance after the announcement of the former leader of Hamas, says Sweden’s public radio SVT.

France, on the other hand, announced on Thursday that it would ban all pro-Palestinian demonstrations because of the Hamas attack. According to France, demonstrations in support of the Palestinians endanger public order.

Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman has instructed the regional authorities to arrest both the organizers of the demonstrations and other causes of disturbances.

According to journalists from the AFP news agency, several pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel demonstrators gathered on Thursday to defy the ban in Paris.

of Israel and the conflict between Palestinian groups can also be seen in Europe as school closures.

Two Jewish schools in London will keep their doors closed until Monday, reports the Reuters news agency based on information from the news website Sky News.

Schools are closed citing the safety of the children. The news came on Thursday after a rise in reported anti-Semitic incidents in Britain since the fighting broke out.

The number of anti-Semitic reports received by a Jewish organization increased by 324 percent in four days, Sky News reports.

In the Netherlands, according to the Jewish children’s organization Cheider, Jewish schools in Amsterdam will be closed on Friday, Reuters reports. According to Reuters, Cheider did not say the reason for the closure. According to the Dutch media, the safety of students and teachers was considered in the closure.