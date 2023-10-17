Attack by Hamas | for Biden’s visit to Israel on Wednesday

The US president continues his journey from Israel to Jordan to meet with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

of the United States president Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, the US Secretary of State said Antony Blinken.

Blinken, who is now visiting Israel, told about the president’s upcoming visit early on Tuesday after a long discussion with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with.

“The president will reaffirm America’s solidarity with Israel and our firm commitment to Israel’s security,” Blinken said.

“Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people against Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Blinken said.

According to Blinken, the United States has negotiated with Israel on a plan to deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The white one according to the house, Biden will also travel to Jordan, where the president is supposed to meet with the president of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisipresident of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and the king of Jordan Abdullah.

representative of the US National Security Council of John Kirby according to Biden’s intention to discuss in Jordan, among other things, the humanitarian needs of civilians in the Gaza region.

The United States, known as Israel’s long-term ally, has repeatedly expressed its support for Israel since the attack by Hamas that began last week.