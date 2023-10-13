Attack by Hamas | Finland’s first evacuation flight from Tel Aviv is scheduled to arrive today

According to UM’s Jussi Tanner, the flight is not the most challenging part of the evacuation.

The first one the evacuation flight from Israel is scheduled to arrive in Finland today. Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner said yesterday that evacuation flights are planned for Friday and Saturday.

According to Tanner, there were a little more than 170 people willing to return on Thursday. According to him, they include Finnish citizens and possibly foreigners living in Finland permanently.

Most of the returnees are in Israel, and a small number have stayed in the Palestinian territories, according to Tanner.

“Nothing is certain in these matters until the wheels are in the air,” Tanner told STT on Thursday by phone.

Field said that the most challenging part of the evacuation is not the transport itself.

“Probably the biggest challenge this time, too, is to get our evacuees gathered in one place and get their entry conditions checked, get their affairs in order well in time before the flight leaves,” said Tanner.

According to Tanner, evacuees pay for the flight at their own expense, which he says is common practice.