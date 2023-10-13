Attack by Hamas | A demonstration in support of Palestinian civilians is underway in Helsinki

No demonstrations supporting Hamas have been reported to the police.

Gazan A demonstration showing support for the area’s civilians is underway in the center of Helsinki. Demonstrators have gathered in front of the Post Office.

According to police estimates, there were 100-200 protesters present at 5 p.m., and the crowd seems to be growing.

The demonstration is scheduled to move towards the Israeli embassy located on Yrjönkatu at 6 p.m.

The police expect around 100 to 500 participants for the demonstration, which ends at 8 p.m.

Helsinki superintendent of police Jarmo Heinonen it is not known that the demonstration supports the terrorist organization Hamas.

“Usually, such demonstrations are directed more towards Israeli countermeasures. Demonstrations supporting Hamas have not been announced,” he says.

Similar demonstrations will be organized on Friday in Turku and Tampere. On Sunday, there will also be a demonstration in support of Israel at the Parliament House from 4 to 5 p.m.

Israeli army has announced, that it will carry out considerable military operations in the Gaza City area in the coming days. The army has called for the evacuation of all civilians in Gaza City.

For example In France, the police are denied the demonstrations support the Palestinians, because they “endanger public order”. Former head of Hamas Khaled Meshaal has called for demonstrations “around the Muslim world” for Friday.

According to Heinonen, there are no signs in Finland that the demonstrations at the turn of the week would be particularly risky, but you can never be completely sure of the matter before the demonstration begins.

“In the past, the demonstrations organized on behalf of Palestine have been peaceful, but at the moment the situation in the world is of course exceptional,” says Heinonen.

“If, for example, you have lost loved ones in a conflict, even a moderate person can behave unpredictably.”

However, according to Heinonen, Finland’s stable society and the good dialogue achieved during the demonstrations have generally been a good guarantee that the situations have not escalated and that the protest requests of the leaders of extremist organizations have not been answered in Finland.