The Capitol in Washington is currently cordoned off. The reason is an external security threat. An attacker rammed the barrier and injured two police officers.

The U.S. Capitol was cordoned off after a vehicle rammed a barrier. The incident brings back memories of the January 6 rioting.

The suspect was also armed with a knife and injured two police officers.

A police officer succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack (see update from April 2, 8:49 p.m.).

Update from April 2nd, January 21st: At the press conference, the police have not yet been able to say anything specific about the suspect’s motivation. “It doesn’t seem to be related to terrorism. But of course we will investigate further to see if there is any kind of connection in that direction, ”explains a spokesman. The suspect who was shot after the crime was not previously known to the police.

After the attack on the US Capitol: Police officer dies shortly after being transported to the hospital

Update from April 2, 8:49 p.m .: The police are now giving a press conference in Washington. A spokeswoman confirms that one of the two police officers died after the attack. “This has been an extremely difficult time for the Capitol Police Department: first the events of January 6th and now the events that took place here today. I ask that you keep our Capitol Police family in your thoughts and prayers, ”the spokeswoman continued.

The late policeman is the second to be killed on duty this year. An official had previously been killed in the January 6 riot.

Attack on the US Capitol – suspect died, according to sources

Update from April 2, 8:33 p.m .: As various sources confirm to CNN, the attacker is said to have died in the meantime. He had previously been transported to a hospital while still conscious.

Another incident occurred at the US Capitol. A vehicle rammed the barrier. The attacker is said to have died in the meantime. © Jacquelyn Martin / dpa

In the meantime, a team from the National Guard has also been dispatched to support the security forces on site.

Incident at the Capitol – memories of riots by Trump supporters are awakened

Update from April 2, 8:23 p.m .: “Honestly, it brought back memories of January 6th,” Democratic MP Ro Khanna told CNN immediately after the incident. In fact, the incident brings back memories of January 6th, when radical supporters of former US President Donald Trump violently stormed the Congress building. A total of five people were killed in the course of the riots in the US capital. Impeachment proceedings for “inciting riot” were initiated against Trump, but failed in the US Senate. Since then, the US Capitol has been particularly well cordoned off and protected by security forces. Another attack had already been feared.

First details of the incident in Washington – the attacker was armed with a knife

Update from April 2, 8:12 p.m .: The first details about the unclear security situation at the US Capitol are slowly becoming known. In an email sent to CNN, the Capitol Police described the incident as follows: A suspect had rammed a vehicle into the northern barrier of the Capitol and got out of the car armed with a knife. As a result, two police officers shot the suspect. The alleged perpetrator was taken to hospital conscious. Both officers were apparently injured in the incident, one of whom was stabbed by a knife. You are also on your way to a clinic. One of the two was taken away in a rescue helicopter.

Capitol security threat – two police officers injured

First report from April 2nd: Washington DC – The US Capitol is cordoned off due to an external security threat, CNN reports. An announcement over the public address system should have asked all those present to stay inside and to stay away from windows.

US Capitol cordoned off – vehicle rammed two police officers

The police reported shortly thereafter that someone had rammed two officers of the Capitol Police at the northern barrier of the Capitol * with a vehicle. The suspect is already in custody, CNN quotes police statements. Both officers were injured and, like the suspect, had already been transported to a hospital.

Initially, a fire department spokesman told CNN that the firefighters had been called over reports of gunfire at the North Barricade of the Capitol and that there were indications that they would have to transport patients. The building is the seat of the US Senate * and the US House of Representatives *. The FBI was also quick to step in to assist the Capitol Police.