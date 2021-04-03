An attacker rammed a vehicle into a Washington Capitol cordon and injured two police officers. One officer died from his injuries.

A vehicle rammed a barrier at the US Capitol and the attacker injured two police officers.

A police officer succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack (see update from April 2, 8:49 p.m.).

The flags in the United States were hoisted at half-mast by order of President Joe Biden (see update from April 3, 8.25 a.m.).

Update from April 3, 8.25 a.m .: Almost three months after the US Capitol was violently stormed by an angry mob, an attacker killed a police officer and seriously injured another in front of the heavily guarded parliament building (see updates from April 2nd). The man drove into the two police officers on a driveway to the headquarters of Congress in the capital Washington and then rammed a barrier. The attacker immediately attacked other officers with a knife and ignored warnings, which is why the security forces stopped him with shooting, as the police said on Friday (local time). A little later the perpetrator was pronounced dead.

The flags in the United States were hoisted at half-mast until Tuesday by order of President Joe Biden as a sign of respect for the efforts and victims of the Capitol Police. Biden spoke of a harrowing incident and said that he would be kept informed about the status of the investigation. He expressed his condolences to the victim’s family.

According to the police, the crime scene at the so-called northern barrier of the site will remain closed for the time being due to the ongoing investigations. Pictures there showed a blue mid-range car that had driven head-on against a metal barrier anchored in the ground with the words “STOP” on it.

Attacker kills policeman at the Capitol: “He is a martyr for our democracy”

Update from April 2, 10:43 p.m .: The police officer who was killed in the attack on Friday had previously worked for the Capitol police for 18 years, the police chief said in a statement. He died after a stranger rammed a vehicle into a barrier at the US Capitol and then attacked two officers with a knife. The two police officers shot the attacker, but were also injured themselves. The second officer is still being treated in the hospital.

“Today the heart of America was broken by the tragic and heroic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes. He is a martyr for our democracy, ”House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi wrote in an official statement. She also ordered the flags at the Capitol to be raised to half mast.

Ministry of Internal Security intervenes: “Still a lot to be clarified”

Update from April 2, 10:12 p.m .: Although the police had already indicated in a first press conference that there was no evidence of a terrorist background to the act, Homeland Security is now also intervening. The Department of Homeland Security was established after the September 11th terrorist attacks and its main mission is to protect the American people from terrorist and other threats. Minister Alejandro Mayorkas wrote on Twitter in connection with the incident at the Capitol that there was “a lot to be clarified” in relation to the attack.

Attack at the US Capitol in Washington: man attacks police officers – officer dies © J. Scott Applewhite / dpa

President Joe Biden informed of the situation – he was not in the Capitol himself

Update from April 2, 9:23 p.m .: The lockdown of the Congress building in Washington has since been lifted. Loudspeaker announcements on the premises indicate, according to CNN, that those present should continue to follow the instructions of the security forces. US President Joe Biden was also informed about the incident. At the time of the attack, the head of government was not in the capital, but at the Camp David country estate. He spends the Easter weekend there.

First information on the motive: Apparently no connection with terrorism

Update from April 2nd, January 21st: At the press conference, the police could not say anything about the suspect’s motivation. “It doesn’t seem to be related to terrorism. But of course we will investigate further to see if there is any kind of connection in that direction, ”explains a spokesman. The suspect who was shot after the crime was not previously known to the police.

After the attack on the US Capitol: Police officer dies shortly after being transported to the hospital

Update from April 2, 8:49 p.m .: The police are now giving a press conference in Washington. A spokeswoman confirms that one of the two police officers died after the attack. “This has been an extremely difficult time for the Capitol Police Department: first the events of January 6th and now the events that took place here today. I ask that you keep our Capitol Police family in your thoughts and prayers, ”the spokeswoman continued.

The late policeman is the second to be killed on duty this year. An official had previously been killed in the January 6 riot.

Attack on the US Capitol – suspect died, according to sources

Update from April 2, 8:33 p.m .: As various sources confirm to CNN, the attacker is said to have died in the meantime. He had previously been transported to a hospital while still conscious.

In the meantime, a team from the National Guard has also been dispatched to support the security forces on site.

Incident at the Capitol – memories of riots by Trump supporters are awakened

Update from April 2, 8:23 p.m .: “Honestly, it brought back memories of January 6th,” Democratic MP Ro Khanna told CNN immediately after the incident. In fact, the incident brings back memories of January 6th, when radical supporters of former US President Donald Trump violently stormed the Congress building. A total of five people were killed in the course of the riots in the US capital. Impeachment proceedings for “inciting riot” were initiated against Trump, but failed in the US Senate. Since then, the US Capitol has been particularly well cordoned off and protected by security forces. Another attack had already been feared.

First details of the incident in Washington – the attacker was armed with a knife

Update from April 2, 8:12 p.m .: The first details about the unclear security situation at the US Capitol are slowly becoming known. In an email sent to CNN, the Capitol Police described the incident as follows: A suspect had rammed a vehicle into the northern barrier of the Capitol and got out of the car armed with a knife. As a result, two police officers shot the suspect. The alleged perpetrator was taken to hospital conscious. Both officers were apparently injured in the incident, one of whom was stabbed by a knife. You are also on your way to a clinic. One of the two was taken away in a rescue helicopter.

Capitol security threat – two police officers injured

First report from April 2nd: Washington DC – The US Capitol is cordoned off due to an external security threat, CNN reports. An announcement over the public address system should have asked all those present to stay inside and to stay away from windows.

US Capitol cordoned off – vehicle rammed two police officers

The police reported shortly thereafter that someone had rammed two officers of the Capitol Police at the northern barrier of the Capitol * with a vehicle. The suspect is already in custody, CNN quotes police statements. Both officers were injured and, like the suspect, had already been transported to a hospital.

Initially, a fire department spokesman told CNN that the firefighters had been called over reports of gunfire at the North Barricade of the Capitol and that there were indications that they would have to transport patients. The building is the seat of the US Senate * and the US House of Representatives *. The FBI was also quick to step in to assist the Capitol Police. (mam) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

