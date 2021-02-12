After a two-hour lecture by the defense, one might have come to the conclusion that Donald Trump should be convicted for using the words “fight” or “fight”. In endless loops, lawyer David Schoen shows video sequences taken out of context in which democrats or activists close to them use these words.

Unfamiliar scenes take place in the boardroom of the US Senate, as reporters report. Senators laugh, commenting loudly on the scenes that are very reminiscent of a Trump campaign commercial. Or reports on right-wing broadcaster Fox News.

The defense has the floor on Friday, day four of the second impeachment trial against the former US president for “inciting riot” in connection with the Capitol storming. And their appearance is much more partisan than expected.

The impeachment is “cancel culture”

The defense argues that Trump’s January 6 morning speech was protected by freedom of expression, an argument conservative Americans like to use. In other respects too, the lawyers use popular phrases with Republicans, for example when they say that the impeachment proceedings against Trump are proof of the “cancel culture”, that the Democrats themselves have called for violence in the anti-racism protests, or that one of the first arrested on January 6th was a member of the Antifa – the Trump cosmos repeatedly rumored that it was not its supporters, but left-wing extremists who stormed the Capitol. The fact checkers of the major US media cannot keep up with tweeting.

After two days in which the Democratic prosecutors presented a gripping, understandable and, above all, convincing case to the senators who act as the jury in this process, there was great tension as to how the opposing side would react. Also because, above all, lawyer Bruce Castor made a confusing appearance at the start on Tuesday.

The prosecution made a strong showing

Jamie Raskin, Stacey Plaskett, and the other Democratic MPs leading the prosecution have managed to stir emotions and illustrate the full extent of the danger that American democracy and its representatives were in on January 6th. And are: Thousands of National Guards are still protecting the Capitol in Washington.

How would Castor and his colleagues try to refute the impression that Trump incited his supporters to an outbreak of violence that was supposed to undermine the foundation of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power?

The quick answer is, by following the motto, offense is the best defense. Confident that no matter how strong the prosecution may be, the majority of Republican senators will vote in favor of acquittal, it is obvious that their only concern is to cheer their own side.

Trump is the victim, argues the defense

The Democrats, they argue, wanted to get rid of Trump from the start. In truth he is the victim. This transparent attempt to close the ranks, while infamous, could serve its purpose. That is why the defense takes less than four hours of the 16 hours to which it is entitled.

As things stand, no more than six of the 50 Republicans will speak out against Trump: Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey, Ben Sasse and maybe Bill Cassidy. A total of 17 Republicans would have to vote with the Democrats to condemn Trump and prevent him from running again in the 2024 presidential election.

What is Mitch McConnell doing?

What is exciting, however, is what Mitch McConnell will do. The long-time Republican parliamentary group leader has allegedly still not made a decision. The trial, as reporters from the meeting room describe it, he followed almost motionless – including the Trump lawyers’ show on Friday.

After the attack on the Capitol, McConnell was appalled and revealed that he blames Trump. In the debate in Congress immediately before the attack, he had also explained how dangerous it was for Trump to deny his defeat and try everything to change the result.

Trump and McConnell haven’t spoken to each other since December

The two should not have spoken to each other since December. In addition, McConnell has called conspiracy theories, such as those propagated by Trump, as the “cancerous growth” of the Republican Party.

It is doubtful that he will ultimately vote in favor of condemning Trump and perhaps pulling other colleagues along. Because that could weaken his party’s chances of regaining the majority in the Senate in 2022 – and endanger his position as a minority leader. Most of the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump in November still stand by him.

But maybe the 78-year-old will also decide to usher in the possible end of his career with a surprising conscience: In 2026, if he had to be re-elected, the Senator from Kentucky would be 84.

Next, after the Republicans’ presentation, the Senators have up to four hours to ask written questions. Then a decision will be made as to whether witnesses will be heard, which it does not look like. After the closing speeches, the verdict will be given on Trump’s responsibility for January 6th – and thus also on his future. He could be acquitted this weekend.