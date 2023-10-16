The duel between Bagnaia and Martin enters the decisive phase, the one in which aggression and intelligence must be mixed: one cannot rush at all in a reckless manner but neither can one wait. That’s why whoever knows will win…
Five races in six weeks, ten if we also consider the sprints on Saturday, to close an infinite MotoGP World Championship. The fight between Bagnaia and Martin experienced another intense episode in Indonesia with Pecco regaining control of the situation and finding himself managing an 18-point lead. But it doesn’t seem like a sufficient buffer to start managing, and therefore we expect a fierce fight for all the appointments that remain on the calendar.
