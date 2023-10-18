Six airports were evacuated in France on Wednesday morning after “threats of attacks” received via email, a police source told AFP. The airports affected are Lille, Lyon (Bron), Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, Beauvais, the source specifies. Investigations are underway.

No aircraft currently takes off from the airports involved, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation says. As regards the planes that had just landed, in some cases the passengers were disembarked while awaiting checks, in other cases they were asked to be patient inside the aircraft.

At Nice airport the alert has already ended: it was triggered by abandoned baggage which was promptly removed.