Investigators are beginning to better understand the path of terrorist Abdullakh Anzorov. On social networks, the young man discovers the video of a student’s parent implicating Samuel Paty. The teacher showed caricatures of Muhammad in class. On Friday October 9, Abdoullakh Anzorov made a first phone call to the student’s father. They trade once or twice in the days that follow. In police custody, the father maintains that his words were not calls for violence. The two also send each other half a dozen messages. “It’s not moral“,”Peace on you“, they write. According to sources from France 2, during this exchange, at no time does the student’s father incite the young man to violence. The terrorist, he does not mention his project .

When the man arrives in front of the college, he asks students to point out Samuel Paty for money. Neither of them sees that he is armed. Five college students are still in custody on Tuesday, October 20. Several questions also remain about the friend who led the assailant from Évreux (Eure) to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). The driver is neither registered S, nor radicalized. He claims to have been unaware of the terrorist’s plan. But according to those close to Abdullakh Anzorov, the latter was then obsessed with Samuel Paty.