Sixteen people were still in custody Tuesday, October 20 after the attack which targeted Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). “Parmi them, the family circle, relatives who claim not to have been aware of the young Chechen’s criminal project. Their custody should be lifted tonight“, reports the journalist Anne-Claire Poignard live from the headquarters of the DGSI, in Levallois-Perret (Hauts-de-Seine).

Knowledge of the terrorist is also heard. “A man suspected of having transported the terrorist by car from his home in Évreux (Eure) to the college of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a another man suspected of having accompanied him to buy the knife found on his body“, continues the journalist. A third individual, convicted in the past for acts of terrorism, is also in police custody.”He was contacted on social networks with the young Chechen, he surrendered himself to the police“, adds Anne-Claire Poignard. Finally, the investigators hear a group of college students approached by the terrorist, before the attack, who asked them for information on the professor in exchange for remuneration.