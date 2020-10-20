Four days after the attack on history professor Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), around fifteen people are still in police custody. “At the heart of the investigation, there is in particular this central question: how the terrorist, who was domiciled 100 km from the college of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, he identified his victim? “, reports journalist Anne-Claire Poignard live in front of the headquarters of the DGSI, in Levallois-Perret (Hauts-de-Seine), Tuesday, October 20. The terrorist himself contacted by phone a parent of a student, who had initiated the controversy on the Internet over Samuel Paty’s course and had publicly given his name. This parent of a student is one of those in police custody. “We do not know for the moment if he had answered the call of the young Chechen“, continues the journalist.



“In the hour preceding the attack, we know that the young man prowled around the college, it is there that he offered money to college students. We are talking about 300 euros in cash, money in exchange for information on Samuel Paty“, adds Anne-Claire Poignard. Five college students are currently being heard by investigators.