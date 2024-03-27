A Guatemalan prosecutor was injured this Wednesday in an armed attack in the capital, in a fact that has not yet been clarified, as reported by the Public Ministry (Prosecutor's Office).

The prosecutor, identified as Miriam Reguero Sosa, She was taken to a hospital with her mother and one of her bodyguards, also injured in the shooting.

Armed attack on a prosecutor in the capital of Guatemala. Photo:AFP

Minutes later, The authorities confirmed the death of the prosecutor's mother, Miriam Sosa, 65, as well as that of the 55-year-old bodyguard Carlos Humberto González. The prosecutor's mother was shot in the head, while the deceased guard was wounded in the chest.

“The Prosecutor's Office against the Crime of Femicide is processing the scene and investigating the incident,” added the Ministry spokesperson in a video broadcast on social networks.

At the site of the attack, Prosecutor's office personnel inspected a black van in which the victims were traveling and that he had at least 14 bullet wounds.

The mother and bodyguard of the Guatemalan prosecutor died in the incident. Photo:AFP

Prosecutor Reguero was surprised by an armed group when she was driving her vehicle with her security team, as a source from the National Civil Police informed Efe.

Reguero is specialized in the investigation of scams in the property registry of the metropolitan area of ​​Guatemala and in the past he participated in proceedings against a network of lawyers who defrauded citizens with the sale and purchase of real estate.

In October 2022, the prosecutor suffered a first armed attack when she was driving her vehicle through Guatemala City and on that occasion the security agent assigned to her also died.

The Public Ministry, through a press release, condemned the attack against Reguero and assured that “They will spare no effort to find those responsible.” The local newspaper Prensa Libre assures that the investigations are trying to determine who shot at the prosecutor's car, which at that time They wore a suit similar to that of the Police.

“It is about establishing whether they are elements of the Police or some criminal structure that uses similar outfits,” stated the newspaper quoted.

At the scene of the attack, Authorities located 20 shell casings and a gun.

Guatemala closed 2023 with a figure of 16.7 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Ministry of the Interior.

Half of these violent deaths are attributed to drug trafficking and gangs that are mainly dedicated to extortion and contract killings.

AFP and EFE