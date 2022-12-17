The Political Constitution of the United Mexican States (CPEUM) establishes in its sixth article “The expression of ideas will not be the object of any judicial or administrative inquisition (…). The right to information will be guaranteed by the State. Everyone has the right to free access to plural and timely information, as well as to seek, receive and disseminate information and ideas of all kinds by any means of expression (…).”

So far this year, in Mexico there are 17 journalists murdered, plus another 2 missing. And although I have expressed it in other columns, the figure sometimes seems small or is indifferent to us. This is due to the culture of violence in which our country is immersed, with a number of more than 26,000 murders so far this year or more than 112,000 murders so far in the six-year term, 17 seems small.

That is why perspective is important. Reporters Without Borders reports that Mexico is, for the fourth consecutive year, the most dangerous country in the world to practice journalism. In other words, our beautiful country has more murders of journalists covering corruption and drug trafficking than murders of journalists covering the war, as is the case in Ukraine, where in the same period “only” 8 journalists have been murdered.

And it is that we have thickened our skin, we have lost sensitivity to the value of a life, to the point of not being shocked at the loss of a human being. However, this is not the case everywhere, there are measurements of murders per year, in each of the countries. That confronts us with reality and gives us perspective. There are 31 entire countries, which had fewer murders in an entire year, than the number of journalists murdered in Mexico so far this year. There are entire countries, which have zero murders, as it reads, no murders in a whole year. There are only 3 countries in the world that have more murders per year than ours, Brazil, Nigeria and India. None of them has a higher homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants than our country.

And it is that, freedom of the press is vital so that authorities, governments, and in a certain way companies that can have a social impact, are required to be accountable, the United Nations Organization (UN ) points out that “Journalists and the media are essential to guarantee the transparency and accountability of public and governmental authorities.”

We cannot allow this circumstance to continue. It is not healthy for a country that from the highest tribune it is said that “if you listen to them a lot (to certain journalists), you can even develop a brain tumor.” The president cannot be held responsible for the material attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva, but it is the responsibility of this government to promote the free expression that our Magna Carta orders.