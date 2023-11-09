Alejo Vidal-Quadras, former president of the Popular Party of Catalonia and later founder of the Spanish party Vox, was the victim of an attack this Thursday in Madrid.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Vidal was shot with a firearm by a person who arrived on a motorcycle to the place where the political leader was.

Vidal-Quadras was shot in the face, apparently at jaw level, and was taken to the Gregorio Marañón hospital.

Local media stated that the 78-year-old former deputy was walking down Núñez de Balboa street, in Madrid, and when He was about to get into his vehicle, he was approached by a man who shot him at close range and who subsequently ran from the scene of the attack.

“The gunman ran out and got on the motorcycle where another person was waiting for him aboard the Black Yamaha. They then escaped in a prohibited direction along Hermosilla Street,” El Mundo reported.

In the first moment, Vidal-Quadras was attended to by residents of the area. But then he received help from police officers and an ambulance taken to the scene of the attack.

According to medical sources and the Madrid emergency service, the shot went through his jaw.

Spain’s ABC newspaper reported that the former deputy is in serious condition and is currently undergoing emergency surgery. at the Gregorio Marañón hospital.

Vidal-Quadras was president of the Popular Party of Catalonia between 1991 and 1996. He also served as an MEP between 1999 and 2014.

In addition, he was part of the founding team of Vox in 2014 and was the first president of the right-wing party. He later distanced himself from the party, which is today led by politician Santiago Abascal.

The authorities have already assigned the investigation to the National Police. The first versions rule out that it was an attempted robbery and do not rule out political motivations behind the attack.

Pedro Sánchez, acting president of the Spanish government, sent a message through his X account conveying his solidarity to the family. “I want to convey my solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery to Alejo Vidal-Quadras. All my affection at this time for him and his family,” he wrote.

“We trust that the investigation can clarify the facts as soon as possible and those responsible will be arrested,” he added.

According to ABC, Vidal-Quadras was preparing to address an event against the amnesty agreement reached by the Psoe and the Catalan independentists and signed this Thursday in Brussels.

In fact, hours before the attack he had strongly criticized the agreement reached by the party of the acting president of the government. In X’s account of him, he had written that he crushed the rule of law and the separation of powers in Spain.

