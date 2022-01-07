A neighbor of San Javier was arrested by the Local Police of the municipality accused of hitting the neighbor of his ex-girlfriend with a stick. According to sources close to the case, Adnane H. is prohibited from approaching the woman due to a previous complaint of mistreatment. Despite this, at dawn on Three Kings Day, he allegedly appeared at the woman’s home and struck her against the door, causing significant damage.

The neighbor of the annexed house, upon hearing the blows, came out to meet him and a fight broke out between them during which the accused allegedly attacked him with a stick. The victim had to be treated at the Los Arcos hospital for the injuries he had on his face.

The events occurred at around 00.14 hours on the 6th in a house in the Sanjaviereña district of Santiago de La Ribera. The Local Police received a call warning that a fight had occurred on a street in this town and that a person was bleeding profusely from the head.

The agents moved to the area and found the victim lying on the sidewalk and with a large amount of blood on his face, according to the sources. A unit of the Civil Guard also approached the place. Also in the area was the ex-girlfriend of the alleged assailant, who offered the police a physical description of him. Adnane ended up being located on a nearby street and he himself admitted to having attacked the man with a stick.

“Don’t you ever touch me”



At that moment, the sources explained, the suspect began to try to get away from the agents and shout “don’t ever touch me.” The intervention of an agent was necessary to reduce the accused, who ended up in custody. During his transfer to the police station, he allegedly kicked the windows of the patrol car several times. According to the sources, Adnane, 28, had a restraining order in force on her ex-partner for a previous complaint of mistreatment. The Local Police had two previous episodes -in October and December 2020- in which he was arrested accused of assaulting the woman.