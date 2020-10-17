According to AFP, “the assailant of the history professor beheaded on Friday in Conflans-Saint-Honorine near a college shouted” Allah Akbar “before being killed by the police, he said. we learned from a source close to the investigation. “” The teacher had recently shown his students caricatures of Muhammad during a course on freedom of expression, according to a police source, “added AFP. “But no source confirms us with certainty, if it was targeted for this reason”, however, specifies FranceInfo.

Investigators are interested in a message posted on Twitter by an account now closed and which shows in particular a photo of the victim’s head. They seek to know if it was posted by the aggressor or another person. Under this photo, a message threatens Emmanuel Macron, “the leader of the infidels”, and its author claims to want to avenge the one “who dared to belittle Muhammad”. The events took place around 5:00 p.m., near the Bois d’Aulne college in Conflans Sainte-Honorine. Police officers from the city’s anti-crime brigade (BAC) were called in for a suspicious individual prowling around a school establishment, according to a police source.

They discovered the victim and, 200 meters further in Eragny, tried to stop a man armed with a knife which threatened them and fired at him. The latter died of his injuries. The suspect is an 18-year-old young man, born in Moscow in 2002, and unknown to the intelligence services assures Franceinfo citing “sources close to the case”.

Emmanuel Macron went to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine with Prime Minister Jean Castex and Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer. The Head of State previously went through the crisis unit set up at the Ministry of the Interior. Gérald Darmanin rushed back to Paris from a trip to Morocco.

“It is the Republic which is attacked” with “the despicable assassination of one of its servants”, reacted Jean-Michel Blanquer, on Twitter. “Our unity and steadfastness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism. We will face”, added the minister.

The deputies rose to the National Assembly to “salute the memory” of the beheaded teacher. The chairman of the meeting Hugues Renson (LREM) spoke just before the interruption of the debates at 8 p.m. “We learned with horror of the terrible attack that occurred. On behalf of the national representation, on behalf of all of us, I would like to salute the memory of the victim.” Fabien Roussel, the National Secretary of the PCF declared in particular “In these tragic moments, the Republic must stand united and firm in the affirmation of its values. All together, united in respect for our diversity, let us continue to bring wealth to life. of our secular Republic, let us defend our freedom of expression and do not give an inch to the fanatics and to all those who will seek to impose hatred and to divide our people “.