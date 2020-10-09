BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The Bundestag has extended the seizure protection of balances on the so-called P-account. With the reform passed on Thursday evening, the deadline for the transfer of unused, seizure-free credit is extended from one month to three months. This should enable those affected to save higher sums than before. However, after the Bundestag, the Bundesrat must also approve the new regulation.

For ten years now, bank customers have been able to convert their checking accounts into a seizure protection account. On the “P-Account” a monthly balance of almost 1200 euros may not be seized, so that even over-indebted consumers have the opportunity to process payments or withdraw cash./ax/DP/he